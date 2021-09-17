The much-anticipated Tribute to Aviation, the signature event hosted by Montrose Regional Airport, kicks-off this Saturday with a static display that promises to entertain and inspire this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The featured aircraft this year is the crowd-favorite B-52 Boeing Stratofortress, the long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber that has been in operation since the 1950s. Along with the “Buff” over 45 military and civilian aircraft are scheduled to attend.
A static display of aircraft is a unique event where spectators have the opportunity to tour aircraft, meet and talk with the pilots and crew, and get up close and personal with nearly every aircraft in the military’s fleet.
The Tribute to Aviation is one of the largest static displays in the western United States, as well as one of the largest events in Montrose County, according to Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold.
“The airport team has been working on this event for the past year and we are excited to present an even larger display that will extend out beyond the ramp,” Arnold said. “Aviation remains a key industry and function of both today’s society and the military, and I’m proud to be able to bring this display to western Colorado to inspire local youth.”
Another new feature for this year’s event is the addition of the U. S. Army’s Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. As the Army ambassador, the United States Army Parachute Team conducts worldwide parachute demonstrations, competitions, and tandem orientation program to connect the U.S. Army with the American public and enhance the Army’s recruiting efforts, while simultaneously providing technical expertise in support of military free-fall programs.
The team will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Commemorative Air Force will also be present with both the SoNoran Beauty SNB-5. This aircraft offers short flights around the area in group or single purchase options. For more information on the SNB-5, please visit their website.
Some of the unique aircraft in attendance include C-130, KC-135, E-2C.
The event’s sponsors include Montrose Regional Airport, Jacobs Engineering, Atlantic Aviation, Pepsi Beverage Company, Montrose Forest Products, Horsefly Brewing Company, Montrose County, Republic Parking, Del-mont Consultants, and Western Skyways.
The event is free to the public and includes free parking for the event as well as a free poster for children — while supplies last — for autographs. Several food, beverage, and specialty item vendors will also be present.
For more information and a complete list of aircraft attending, please visit tributetoaviation.com or fb.com/coloradotributetoaviation. Overflow parking with shuttle service will be available on the north end of the airport; please follow the signs.
The Montrose Regional Airport is located at 2100 Airport Rd, Montrose, CO 81401. Commercial flights scheduled during this time will occur as normal, but travelers are encouraged to arrive earlier than usual to accommodate the event traffic. Also, with the increase in air traffic on Thursday and Friday, please expect significant aircraft noise as these large planes arrive at MTJ.
