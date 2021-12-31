For bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from Montrose County School District — and by extension, students and taxpayers — former IT director Robert “Steve” McEwin received jail time and a hefty restitution order.
McEwin, who engaged in a long-running scheme entailing false expenditures and misuse of MCSD credit cards, was arrested and fired in December of 2020.
2021 brought his guilty plea to felony-4 theft and, in November, a 60-day jail term, along with four years of probation and an order to repay $280,000.
McEwin expressed shame and remorse, saying he’d let down many people.
At sentencing, Judge Keri Yoder told him that he had no excuses, but had instead lied deliberately for years, and that she was only accepting the plea deal reluctantly.
She also imposed 100 hours of useful public service, by far exceeding the 48 hours prosecutors requested.
The school district would have liked to see a longer jail sentence, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said at the time.
“This was a crime where he took money out of the hands of kids, essentially,” she said.
