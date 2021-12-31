On June 28, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that officially banned Native American mascots in Colorado public schools. The law included a provision that schools that have agreements with nearby tribes before June 30 are exempt from the ban.
Montrose had no agreement in place, and despite efforts by state legislators to get an agreement done, the Montrose County School District started planning for the eventuality that it would have to change mascots at two local campuses: the Montrose High School Indians and the Centennial Middle School Braves.
MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson estimated the switch will cost approximately $500,000 to $750,000. The sub-committees that are helping to decide the future mascots of Montrose High School and Centennial Middle School were formed in November.
The committee named Raptors, Bulls, Mountain Lions and Storm as the shortlist of potential mascots that the Montrose High School mascot sub-committee narrowed down at their second meeting, in December.
Bears, Badgers, Bobcats, Buffalo and Beavers are some of the suggestions that are circulating for Centennial.
The state notified MCSD that it would need to also change the Johnson Elementary mascot, the Thunderbirds, for its place in Native American symbolism. The district doesn’t, however, plan to change that mascot. It’s unclear what will happen regarding the elementary school.
