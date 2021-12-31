An Olathe Police Department officer was fired for unspecified policy violations in 2021 after allegations that he had inappropriately touched a dispatcher and a fellow officer despite prior warnings about how he behaved at the dispatch center.
David Pearson, who denies the allegations, was charged with unlawful sexual contact, attempted unlawful sexual contact and two counts of harassment, all as misdemeanors. A plea hearing is scheduled for February.
In April of 2021, the Montrose Police Department began investigating complaints about Pearson’s alleged conduct at WestCO Dispatch Center.
According to Police reports the Montrose Daily Press obtained through a public records request, Pearson was accused of wrapping his arms around a female dispatcher from behind “like an octopus” and placing hands on her breasts.
A male colleague angrily intervened and made Pearson leave. That man expressed concerns about what Pearson might be doing elsewhere.
Pearson reportedly told investigators that he’d moved closer to the dispatcher’s work station because he thought she was having trouble with the system she was demonstrating and that he thought he’d touched her arm.
Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco was told Pearson could not come back into dispatch.
By June 3, Pearson no longer worked at OPD. Pacheco told the Daily Press he was fired for policy violations.
The Montrose Police Department investigation also turned up a complaint from an OPD officer, who, according to the police report, said Pearson grabbed at her inner thigh and made a swiping motion toward her groin while she was training with him.
