Every year since 2006, the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas has presented the Peace Award and Peace and Humanitarian Medals to extraordinary individuals in our community whose service inspires the lives of others, makes a difference, and contributes to peace in the world.
The awards were presented at the annual dinner celebrating the Week of Unity and Peace.
The 2022 Peace Award was presented to Dr. Gayle Frazzetta for her community service and for contributing to peace in the world. She is also recognized for her compassionate dedication as a family practitioner, her contributions to supporting women’s health, working with the Montrose School District to improve school lunch programs and health education, and the initiation of the district’s concussion protocol program.
She was raised in Long Island, New York, and attended Cornell University. She graduated from the Colorado University Family Practice Residency at Rose Hospital. After their medical school training, Dr. Frazzetta and her husband, Dr. Vineet Singh, settled in Montrose and raised their three sons.
She also supports the orthopedic medical missions of her husband in other countries that include Bhutan, Peru, Nicaragua, and Cambodia. She was recognized by the Colorado General Assembly for her volunteer work and humanitarianism.
Karen Sherman Perez was awarded a Peace and Humanitarian Medal for her dedicated work for social justice, advocating for equality, supporting diverse cultures, being a positive influence in her community, and working for peace.
She is a Montrose native and graduated from Fort Lewis College. After graduation, she served in the Peace Corps in El Salvador.
She has been an integral part of Project Common Ground, Welcoming America, and the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. She is currently the Community Relations and Development director for the Hispanic Affairs Project, which educates, encourages, and enriches the lives of immigrant families and the community. She was named a Citizen of Distinction in 2021.
Ricardo Perez was awarded a Peace and Humanitarian Medal for his deep commitment to the welfare of our immigrant community, for his untiring work for social justice here and in other countries, and his compassion for all people.
As an immigrant from El Salvador, Ricardo Perez understands the challenges that immigrants face in coming to a new community in a new country. For 30 years he has worked as a community organizer and leadership development trainer for community projects and social justice institutions in El Salvador, Guatemala.
In 2011, he received the Immigrant Liberty Award from the Colorado Chapter of the America Immigration Lawyer Association for his commitment to the immigrant rights movement.
He was also honored by the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado with the 2020 Soul of Leadership Award for his courageous leadership and deep commitment to the advancement of Latinos. He was named a Citizen of Distinction in 2021.
Dr. Joe Adragna was recognized and awarded a Peace and Humanitarian Medal for his dedication to providing the best medical service to his community.
He was born and raised in Montrose and began his medical career at the age of 13 as a volunteer at Montrose Memorial Hospital. He worked as an EMT in college and served his residency at the University of Colorado Hospital. Family medicine became his focus and he returned to Montrose to set up his practice at Peak Family Medicine.
During the COVID crisis he took a leave of absence from his practice to head the county’s response to the crisis, working tirelessly with other county teams to minimize the risk of overwhelming our healthcare system.
He continues to work as medical advisor for public health and to expand health services for the community. For his service to the Montrose community, he was named the Citizen of the Year in 2021.
Paul Paladino was awarded a Peace and Humanitarian Medal for his commitment to caretaking the community’s precious book collection, promoting literacy, encouraging the art of reading for people of all ages, and leading a dynamic library construction program.
His dedication to service includes devising safe check-out systems of books during the pandemic. His love of libraries is evident in the amount of effort and energy he has given to our library system to develop it as a true “gathering place for the community.”
Paladino has served as director of the Montrose Library district for the past 31 years. He earned his master’s degree in Library Science at Indiana University. Within two years of his accepting the position as director, the Montrose library was named Colorado Library of the Year.
He has led six successful elections to increase funding for the library, including the building of the new library in Montrose. He led the construction of America’s largest straw-built library in Naturita, which won the 2010 Colorado Library Project of the Year and was named the Best Small Library in America by Library Journal.