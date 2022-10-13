Every year since 2006, the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas has presented the Peace Award and Peace and Humanitarian Medals to extraordinary individuals in our community whose service inspires the lives of others, makes a difference, and contributes to peace in the world.

The awards were presented at the annual dinner celebrating the Week of Unity and Peace.



