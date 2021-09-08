A 24-year-old Montrose mountain climber died at the summit of Mount Illimani in Bolivia after suffering from high-altitude pulmonary edema, a fatal respiratory issue, his family confirmed.
Daniel Granberg, a Montrose High School graduate and a graduate of Princeton University, was on the second day of his climb when he was found deceased by the two guides who accompanied him. He was at an altitude of over 20,000 feet.
“We found Daniel lifeless, seated at the summit. His lungs did not hold out; he couldn’t get up to continue,” Sergio Condori Vallejos, a mountain guide, told the Associated Press.
It took two days to recover Granberg’s body.
His mother, Jean Granberg, said he had experienced some shortness of breath the night before and a headache but nothing that seemed life-threatening, as first reported by AP.
Tracy Lightsey, a teacher at MHS, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help with the costs of bringing Daniel’s body home.
To find the fundraiser, search Daniel Granberg Family Assistance on the site. As of Wednesday, the fund had raised $28,228 of the $40,000 goal.
In a statement to the Daily Press, Jean said:
“I want Daniel to be remembered as a bright light that shined fiercely for way too short of a time in this life. He had so much to offer anyone and everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. He was intelligent, a curious learner, lover of life to the fullest and taught us all that the length of our lives is not guaranteed, so we should live life to the fullest and enjoy every moment that has been granted to us as a gift.”
The family was working on details for a celebration of life as of Tuesday.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
