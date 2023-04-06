$25K bond set for man accused of firing on deputy

The man accused of opening fire on a sheriff’s deputy in March first wrestled with family members for control of his shotgun, then ran outside and fired a series of shots from different positions while attempting to outmaneuver the deputy, prosecutors alleged Thursday.
Nicholas A. Duran, 37, allegedly shot repeatedly at Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy March 26, as Healy responded to a disturbance call on Jig Road. Healy was not injured and in returning fire, incapacitated his alleged shooter.
Duran was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, upon his release from a Grand Junction hospital. He is accused of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and felony menacing. Formal charges are due April 20.
Thursday, Duran’s public defender Dan Lavrisha argued for a low bond — $2,000 cash-only — suggesting his client, who lacked a violent criminal history, was experiencing adverse side effects from an anti-seizure medication reportedly linked to aggression and feelings of persecution.
Healy, speaking by phone, asked for an elevated bond to be set. “He was advancing on my position,” the deputy said, adding that during the heat of the encounter, he wasn’t aware of how close one of the shots had come to hitting him.
“I think it’s important to (know) the defendant did (take) an aggressive stance to law enforcement and an elevated bond would be appropriate in this case,” Healy said.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Ben Russell earlier told Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell what Healy’s dash camera showed.
A man, alleged to be Duran, came running out of a home on Jig Road and down the driveway. Before Healy could even get out of his patrol unit, the man ran behind it, fired a round, then ran further, shouldered a shotgun and fired again, before again running to another location along the road. Again, he fired, Russell said, and positioned himself as if to get a good angle on the deputy to overcome the cover Healy was taking. The man fired at least one more time.
“He was trying to get an angle of attack,” the agent said. Russell said what he saw on the footage was consistent with an aggressive “ambush.”
Lavrisha argued for bail well below the $50,000 initially set upon Duran’s arrest, saying his client’s lower-wage work as a stocker at a retail store would make even $2,000 a significant financial burden. He also argued Duran is not a flight risk, because Duran has extensive family ties to Montrose, where he has lived for 20 years. He is a single parent to four children, one of whom is an adult.
Duran does not have any criminal history showing he would fail to appear for scheduled court hearings — his history entails traffic offenses and the successful completion of a deferred judgment in a case Lavrisha did not specify.
“He’s also not a safety risk,” Lavrisha said.
The public defender then disclosed Duran had been taking the anti-seizure medication Keppra. According to the Mayo Clinic, side effects include aggression or anger; anxiety; personality changes; delusions of persecution; mistrust, suspiciousness, or combativeness; false or unusual sense of well-being; feeling of unreality; quickness to overreact emotionally and mood changes. Lavrisha said side effects also include suicidal ideation.
Duran would, as a condition of being released on bail, stop taking Keppra, the attorney said.
Lavrisha further argued the arrest allegations in and of themselves do not merit Duran’s continued detention if the goal is community safety. He cited a 2021 case in which a person who allegedly approached officers with a loaded weapon, due to suicidal thoughts, was released on bail and did not get into more trouble while out.
The court should consider Duran’s personal circumstances and that he can be safely released, Lavrisha said, calling anything more than a $2,000 cash-only bond “excessive.”
Deputy District Attorney John Mitchel argued Duran certainly does pose safety risk. Prior to the shots ringing out, Duran’s mother and daughter fought to wrest his shotgun away from him, but he overcame the women, ran outside and started shooting at Healy, Mitchel said.
Mitchel further said the 2021 case was not relevant to Duran’s. “This case is now part of his history,” he said. “There’s obvious danger to every police officer in this community, the community at large and his family.”
Harvell said the 2021 case had some relevance, but it lacked the level of aggression alleged in Duran’s matter, plus the bond posted in the other person’s case had been $150,000 cash or surety (property pledge). The straight cash “value” of that bond would have been $15,000, she said (10% of the total bond amount).
The nature of the alleged offense is of significant concern, Harvell said.
“These are specific, aggressive allegations and represent, I think, a significant risk to community safety,” said the judge. “The allegations here are quite shocking.”
Harvell set bail at $25,000, cash or surety, ordering a mental health evaluation as part of Duran’s conditions of release, should he post bail.
Healy remains on administrative leave, as per MCSO policy. Also as per policy, the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting; a process that can take months. Healy has worked for MCSO for about four years.