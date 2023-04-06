$25K bond set for man accused of firing on deputy

Nicholas Duran, accused of shooting at a sheriff's deputy, was advised at the Montrose County Justice Center on April 6. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The man accused of opening fire on a sheriff’s deputy in March first wrestled with family members for control of his shotgun, then ran outside and fired a series of shots from different positions while attempting to outmaneuver the deputy, prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Nicholas A. Duran, 37, allegedly shot repeatedly at Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy March 26, as Healy responded to a disturbance call on Jig Road. Healy was not injured and in returning fire, incapacitated his alleged shooter.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

