Three Delta men were charged with kidnapping and assault after a man alleged they drove away with him, made him think one of them had a gun, then stopped and beat him with a pipe.

The man told police he owed two of the suspects money and that he ultimately escaped, taking shelter in a building on airport property. He reportedly sustained a broken arm and other injuries.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

