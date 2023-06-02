Three Delta men were charged with kidnapping and assault after a man alleged they drove away with him, made him think one of them had a gun, then stopped and beat him with a pipe.
The man told police he owed two of the suspects money and that he ultimately escaped, taking shelter in a building on airport property. He reportedly sustained a broken arm and other injuries.
Pablo Rodriguez Gutierrez, Jose Ruvalcaba Larios and Efren Larios Rodriguez were arrested April 24 and were later charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing and second-degree kidnapping, according to Delta Combined Court records.
Delta County Jail records showed Rodriguez Gutierrez and Ruvalcaba Larios were free on bond.
Larios Rodriguez remained in custody on Wednesday.
According to an arrest affidavit, the defendants all denied kidnapping and assaulting the other man and said they were working or at home at the time of the alleged encounter.
Information in the affidavit indicates evidence later collected, plus video surveillance, appeared to support some of what the alleged victim said, although police did not find the object he said was used to strike him.
Delta Police Detective Clint Swope also wrote in the document that the suspects’ stories had changed.
The reported victim told Swope he owed between $150 and $350, which he had borrowed from Rodrigeuz Gutierrez and Ruvalcaba Larios because he was unemployed. On April 23, Rodrigeuz Gutierrez and Larios Rodriguez allegedly came to his apartment and Rodriguez Gutierrez ordered him to leave with them, saying he should have paid them back.
In order to avoid drawing his girlfriend and her family into the situation, the complaining witness said he complied and got into a vehicle with the men.
When police interviewed her later, the man’s girlfriend said Rodriguez Gutierrez came to the apartment and the man left with them, but because she did not speak Spanish, she did not know what was said. Rodriguez Gutierrez and Larios Rodriguez later returned to the apartment and gave her a ride into Delta, she said.
The complaining witness said when he first got into the car, he thought they were just going to discuss repayment. However, Larios Rodriguez pointed what the witness thought was a gun from beneath his sweater and the other two talked about tying him up, the affidavit alleges. “ … but he just thought they were joking,” Swope wrote.
The complaining witness continued to think everything was fine when they arrived at the Palmer Street home where Rodriguez Gutierrez and Ruvalcaba Larios lived.
Ruvalcaba Larios was outside the home, smoking a cigarette and allegedly got into the vehicle with the others before Rodriguez Gutierrez drove off again.
Instead of turning toward the man’s apartment, the car drove up by Blake Field, the airport, and parked. The witness alleged that when they got out of the car, Rodriguez Gutierrez assaulted him with a pipe before handing it off to Larios Rodriguez, who attempted to strike him in the head. The man said he blocked the blow with his arm, but alleged Larios Rodriguez struck him again on the arm, while Ruvalcaba Larios leaned against the car and told the others what to do.
“(Man) told me all of them began discussing out loud how easy it would be to make (him) disappear and pointed to what (he) thought was a river,” Swope wrote.
The alleged victim fled in fear, hitting a wire fence and falling several times before he reached the airport. The man reported losing his phone and his hat, which Swope said investigators later found in the area.
The frantic man pounded on doors at an airport building, then broke a window, crawled inside and pushed shelves against doors to keep the other men out in case they had followed him. It was at this point the complaining witness realized his arm was broken. He soon located a phone and called 911. The man made an initial report at the scene and then went to the hospital.
Swope interviewed him the next day, first at his home and then at the police station.
The witness pointed out the location of the alleged assault and there, officers found what appeared to be a piece of his jacket, his hat and phone.
As described in the affidavit, security footage from the man’s apartment complex showed two men getting out of the same type of car the witness had described and, several minutes later, the witness getting into it with the other two men. The footage is also said to show the same car return to the complex about 90 minutes later and two men inside the car speaking with the alleged victim’s girlfriend, before they all got into the vehicle and left.
Swope and other investigators interviewed the men, who denied doing anything to the alleged victim.
Larios Rodriguez allegedly admitted to owning the vehicle described by the witness and he allowed Swope to check its trunk. Swope found a small tire iron, but the alleged victim later said that wasn’t what was used to injure him.
When interviewed at work, Rodriguez Gutierrez reportedly denied driving to the complaining witness’ home, but, when told he was on video doing so, he said he’d given the man’s girlfriend a ride. Rodriguez Gutierrez also reportedly said he had picked up the man, but that he “jumped out of the vehicle” and they didn’t see him again.
“Based on Pablo’s changing story, the video, (alleged victim’s) story and injuries, Pablo, Jose and Efren were arrested,” Swope wrote.
Ruvalcaba Larios has a show cause hearing set for June 23. Rodriguez Gutierrez and Larios Rodriguez are set for arraignment July 3.