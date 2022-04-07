Calling his time on the Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board of directors the most interesting job he’s had, incumbent Ken Watson said he is hopeful of being reelected to serve District 4.
“It’s the most interesting work I’ve done in my career,” said Watson, who was appointed to the DMEA board in 2018, then elected in 2019. “It’s true economic development that touches every owner-member when we keep our rates low. I want to continue the work we’ve done to both keep rates low and also grow Elevate.” (Elevate Fiber is DMEA’s subsidiary broadband company. Watson is Elevate’s board chair.)
Watson announced his candidacy March 31, in a joint statement with board member Jock Fleming, who is seeking reelection to the South District seat.
Fleming, an attorney by trade, said he wants to continue with DMEA on what he sees as its path to success.
“I feel like we have come a long way in the last three years, but we still have a long way to go and I would like to be part of that,” Fleming said Tuesday, April 5.
In addition to Fleming and Watson’s seats, the District 3 seat now held by Jacob Gray is up for election. Gray was appointed to fill the seat last year, after its previous director moved out of District 3.
Gray also announced his intention to run for the board.
“It’s one of the most fulfilling boards I’ve been on, providing power to the counties of Delta and Montrose,” the Paonia-area agri-businessman said. Electricity is part of society’s backbone, he added: “We need to keep our sustainability going forward.”
DMEA is accepting candidate petitions (signed by at least 15 cooperative customers, also called member-owners) until April 17. DMEA is in the process of officially verifying the petitions it has received so far; 11 members had requested a nomination packet as of Wednesday, April 6.
People interested in serving on the board can find out more at dmea.com/selfnomination, including district boundaries. Candidates must be at least 21, a member of the co-op and live in the district in which they are seeking election. Voting will be by mail, with the option of in-person voting during DMEA’s annual meeting June 16.
Board directors govern the co-op by setting strategic goals, electric rates and policies. The board meets monthly; service is estimated to require 55 hours of work per month. The compensation is $22,500 per year.
Candidates talk of successes and setbacksDuring the past few years, DMEA departed its former power supply contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission for one with Guzman Energy, which allows for more local generation (power from sources other than the power wholesaler). The fiber subsidiary, Elevate, hit its 10th anniversary and has by now exceeded 10,000 subscribers.
“We now have 11% of our generation coming in locally, but we would like to see that go up to at least 20% in the next couple years. I believe I can be of assistance in getting us there,” Fleming said.
He also noted subscriptions for Elevate. Right now, Elevate builds out fiber to home based on the number of preregistrations within a designated zone. Fleming said Elevate is getting to a point where it might actually be able to serve all DMEA members who are interested. “We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer and closer as we’re able to get these grants we’ve been getting,” he said.
Fleming and Watson’s joint announcement states the Elevate board has nabbed more than $34 million in grants for broadband.
Watson also foresees a full build-out one day. “It looks like we will get there. There was a time we thought it was going to be a struggle. At this point, I’m not sure we can see the finish line, but we know where the finish line is and can see a path to getting there,” he said.
He also said he wants to leverage the network to develop other revenue streams, such as backhaul connections for cell phone companies.
Before coming onto the board, Gray benefited as a customer when Elevate was made available in his neighborhood.
“It’s definitely an asset,” he said, adding that he looks forward to the day when everyone who wants the service can get it. “It’s an unparalleled service we offer and at this point, it’s almost a necessary service, right up there with electricity. We all need internet and we need reliable internet,” Gray said.
Watson said he wants to see local generation because it doesn’t require transmission, which is pricey. “I would like to grow local generation, but I don’t feel like I have a mandate from the owner-members to grow local generation. My mission is to keep rates low,” he said.
Rates have increased over the past years, due mostly to increasing transmission costs, he said. Although the power wholesaler is Guzman, power transmission is through Tri-State and the Western Area Power Authority — there is no fixed price for that.
“We have to look out past the end of our Guzman contract and plan for the future. We also need to work on a number of different fronts to control transmission costs,” Watson said. “This is a long-term thing we’re trying to solve. I don’t think we’re going to fix it this year or next year.”
Getting to the 20% cap on self-generated power is a good start, Gray said, adding there could be a chance to be allowed more self-generation — “time will tell,” he said.
So far, Guzman has been a good partner and getting out of the Tri-State contract took a big push, Gray said.
“I think it was worth the headache and the tears necessary to get out of the contract,” he said.
The have been challenges, too.
Last November, an unknown entity hit DMEA with a malicious cyber attack on its internal network. The cooperative’s CEO declined to provide specific details of the attack, or whether DMEA paid a ransom to get its network back, however, customer information was not compromised, she said. The attack disrupted services such as online bill payment, which resulted in back-to-back power bills once payments were again being accepted.
All three who are seeking another stint as directors noted that power and internet remained, despite the attack.
Gray, who was appointed in December, came on after the cyber attack. “It was interesting to walk into that,” he said. “From what we’ve done at the co-op, it seems we’re taking the precautionary steps at DMEA. It’s a crazy, Wild West out there,” he said, referring to hacking.
“We went through it. We brought in people to tell us how to avoid it,” Fleming said. “I am not a cyber technician by any means, but I do know that we have closed the gaps that were there. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen again. I believe we have done everything we can to make sure that we are as covered as we can be.”
DMEA recovered the data it needed, Fleming also said.
“The thing to keep in mind is we never lost power. We never lost the internet. We were able to keep it somewhat controlled when it was happening.”
Watson said DMEA staff efforts to rectify the situation were impressive. “From a board point of view, we had adequate insurance to cover such an attack so that it wouldn’t result in a rate increase. The power never went off and neither did the internet,” he said.
Of cybersecurity in general, Watson said the landscape is rapidly changing and he believes DMEA will be approaching it the same way it does financial audits: more than once a year, although that is part of strategic planning now underway.
DMEA had hoped to get some of its power from a proposed solar farm on Garnet Mesa, in Delta County, which Guzman was going to build. Delta County commissioners last month denied Guzman the necessary permit, citing concerns about how agriculture might be affected.
Fleming said DMEA had put out a request for proposals for local power generation. “At that point, Guzman decided they would try to put in a large project where they could sell power to us and others. Unfortunately, the Delta County commissioners turned that down,” he said.
Fleming was uncertain of what exactly the DMEA board might do in response. “But we have that possibility. I don’t know why we couldn’t go back out with another RFP and end up with small projects that would allow us to have local generation, or come in with a bigger project,” he said.
Fleming clarified he was speaking for himself, not the rest of the board. “I’m not saying that’s what DMEA is going to do. I’m just saying I believe that it’s a possibility.”
Gray also doesn’t think the Delta County denial permanently closed the door on other opportunities and he said the board must continue steps to remain resilient in the face of market pressures to keep prices affordable.
Watson said he appreciates the role Delta County commissioners play and their responsibilities. “It’s their decision and I don’t want to get into any kind of conflict with the leadership of Delta County. We’ll be looking for some kind of solution. We want to find something they can support,” he said. “There’s a number of ideas on that, a number of different ways we can go.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.