Three people have been indicted on drug or weapons charges for their alleged roles in what authorities are calling a trafficking ring that was responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine.
Adam Livermore was federally indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute meth; distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth; distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth; a firearms offense related to a drug trafficking offense; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute 5 grams and more of meth.
Angela Schmid was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute meth and commission of an offense while on release, plus possession with intent to distribute 5 grams and more of meth.
Jonas Najar was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Livermore and Najar were arrested on the indictment Oct. 8. Schmid was already in custody on another matter.
The indictments came as the result of an extensive operation involving several agencies, the 7th Judicial Drug Task Force said in a news release. The task force thanked for their assistance the Colorado State Patrol, Montrose Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
“Cases such as these show the outcome of numerous agencies coming together to work toward a common goal in keeping our community safe,” the Thursday announcement states.
