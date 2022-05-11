July 7, 1994, rural Montrose County. Aug. 9, 1993, Lakewood, Washington.
The dates and states are far removed, but they have proven inextricably linked: the first is the day hikers found a woman’s skull on Windy Point. The second is when a 45-year-old woman was last reported alive to Washington authorities. It is now known the dates involve the same person, a woman known here for almost three decades as Windy Point Jane Doe, but who now has her true identity back.
Her name was Susan Hoppes.
Cause of death: Undetermined.
Manner of death: Undetermined, but circumstances point to homicide.
Forensic genetic genealogy, which did not exist in 1994, finally linked Montrose County’s unidentified body with a petite, dark-haired Washington State woman, who reportedly left her home in the middle of one August night.
“This is a classic piece of police work,” said Montrose County Coroner Dr. Thomas Canfield, who formally confirmed the identity Wednesday, May 11, almost 28 years after Hoppes’ remains were found. “You just keep digging and digging and digging.”
After many years of work by many hands, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigators got their match through a DNA sample the Colorado Bureau of Investigation prepared for a commercial DNA database, where samples from Hoppes’ brother and sister had also been uploaded.
Although the process is far from simple and does not necessarily produce instant results, the match for Hoppes was made less than two years after Sheriff Gene Lillard green-lighted sending the remains for familial DNA testing.
Hoppes’ identification was confirmed April 19 and Canfield then notified her surviving sister.
“We never give up,” Lillard said. “It was a shot in the dark and it paid off.”
Canfield, involved in identification efforts from the get-go, had a singular reaction: “Hot damn.”
A Montrose cold case
It was July 7, 1994, when Blake Patton, a Forest Service security supervisor, called in reports that a woman hiking with her family found a human skull near the Smokehouse Campground off Forest Service Road 402/Divide Road. The campers located the skull and mandible at Windy Point. Then-investigator Mike Wiggins and a necro-search team composed of several area officers conducted other searches and recovered several more bones belonging to a woman estimated to have stood about 5-feet-6 inches.
Hoppes, investigators now know, stood 5-feet-6 and weighed about 115 pounds.
Her skull yielded clues such as gold crowns and evidence of temporal mandibular syndrome. Also found: portions of the spine indicating scoliosis, sacrum, tailbone, portions of arm and shoulder bones, and most of the right hip. Most bones recovered showed signs of carnivore activity.
Assorted items were found near the remains, including a piece of a belt and hair that indicated she was possibly a brunette or redhead. It appeared to investigators that some of the remains may have been concealed.
There was no observable antemortem trauma from what remained. “It is noted specifically that many of the bones are missing,” an autopsy report Canfield provided to the Montrose Daily Press in 2008 states.
Forensic anthropologist Robert Pickering in September 1994 concurred the woman was at least 35 and possibly 40-plus, as determined by physical characteristics of her bones and teeth. Her facial features were consistent with a Caucasian woman. Pickering even determined grooves indicating a receding gum line “may have resulted from habitual toothpick use.”
There was “dismemberment, fracturing and gnawing resulting from carnivore damage,” he said.
Pickering put the date of death within 12 months of the date of discovery.
“It is my understanding that (these) remains (were) a surface discovery. Therefore, it would have been subject to decomposition and carnivore damage almost immediately,” he said.
What Pickering could not establish was an ID.
Nor could William Rodriguez, a forensic anthropologist working for the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in 1995. Canfield, at the time the forensic pathologist at Montrose Memorial Hospital, requested a facial reconstruction and exam.
Rodriguez performed the reconstruction and returned it to Montrose, along with what limited information he could provide from the bones. “We found no trace evidence which would be useful in your investigation. I hope the facial reconstruction will provide positive leads to the identification.”
It did not.
Investigators similarly came up empty after adding the victim’s DNA in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
As DNA science and technology continued to evolve over the years, Canfield submitted bone, dry tissue and hair fragments to the CBI for possible DNA profiles, however, he noted in 2008, he had nothing to which to those samples might be compared for purposes of identifying the decedent.
As the years wound on, Canfield and investigators appealed repeatedly to the public for any information, even a scrap, that could lead to the woman they knew only as Windy Point Jane going home.
Despite the publicity pushes and a second facial reconstruction made in 2012, there just was no case-breaking information.
Investigators could not have known the woman’s true name was at some point added to the national missing persons database NamUs: There, only a slender listing exists showing Susan Hoppes, age 45, last seen in 1993 in Lakewood.
The entry available to the Montrose Daily Press did not have other details that might have caught the attention of Colorado, such as Hoppes’ TMJ, fillings and scoliosis — in fact, for reasons unknown, Hoppes’ missing person case was mistakenly cleared in April of 1994.
But DNA technology continued to advance and its use spread beyond law enforcement and medical fields.
“We maintained the evidence until the science caught up with it,” Canfield said.
‘She asked if I was sitting down’
Commercial genealogy research businesses now enable individuals to voluntarily submit DNA samples to help determine their possible ancestry. This has become increasingly popular, leading people to relatives and helping to flesh out their family trees.
It also has a law enforcement use, when allowed. Notably, it led police in California to the Golden State Killer through a familial DNA match. In Colorado, it helped solved the 1980 murder of Helene Pruszynski.
Lillard announced in 2021 that the CBI had selected Windy Point as one of approximately 100 cold cases for which it would seek to use forensic genetic genealogy.
In 2020, MCSO Investigators Dustin Harlow and Brittany Martinez had sought and received permission from Lt. Ted Valerio to send a sample to CBI for familial DNA testing; Lillard was only too happy to approve the $5,000 expense.
Then came April 19 and a call from the CBI.
“She asked if I was sitting down. She said ‘I have some really good news,’” Lillard said.
Lillard said that one of the commercial databases for which the CBI prepared the sample happened to have submissions from Hoppes’ sister and brother.
With the DNA and dental records, CBI forensic scientist Denise Vensel confirmed the remains as Hoppes.’
The CBI uses forensic genetic genealogy more to identify victims than to ID perpetrators, CBI analyst Audrey Simkins said. The agency prepares material for the commercial vendors, who then test what is provided and upload the results to their databases to see if there are any familial “hits.”
This is a detailed process, with certain steps that have to be completed before the next one can be taken and that can be time-consuming, said Simkins.
“There is a great deal of lab work that takes place on the front end to ensure that enough DNA exists to begin processing the sample for SNPs. Once that process is completed successfully and a profile is developed, then it can be uploaded to Family Tree DNA and/or GEDMatch to begin the genealogy research,” she said.
SNPs, or single nucleotide polymorphisms, are the most common type of genetic variation among humans, according to the National Library of Medicine. Each one represents a difference in a single nucleotide, or DNA building block.
“This process will vary from case to case and depends a great deal on the relatedness of the sample to the matches available in the various databases,” Simkins said.
The remains from Windy Point posed a challenge.
“The sample used was very degraded and required additional analysis before the SNP profile was developed and could move forward with forensic genetic genealogy,” she said.
In the end, it was enough.
“I was surprised to see this case resolve so quickly, at least from an identification standpoint,” Simkins said.
What’s next?
Of course, identification is only part of the puzzle. The sheriff’s office still needs to figure out how Hoppes wound up in a lonely spot on Windy Point.
Valerio was on Wednesday in Washington State, gathering additional case information. In the interests of the ongoing, active homicide investigation, Lillard could not disclose everything his agency has so far learned, but did say there is a person of interest.
“It’s a tough thing. Evidence is gone,” said David Harrison, a retired MCSO investigator who worked the Windy Point case for years before leaving the agency. He was one detective in a long line that only grew after his departure.
“You pick up a case after others have worked it and it’s pretty dang hard to follow up new leads. I did collect information along the way, but I don’t know how reliable it was,” Harrison said.
“Nevertheless, I did what I could and the bottom line is, I was advised that they have ID’d here and that was ultimately my goal. I wish it had been done before I retired, but I am sure glad the family can have resolution to this.
“It’s not closure by any means. It opens up a lot of difficult questions about what really happened.”
Hoppes’ remains cannot be released at this time because they are evidence in an active homicide, Canfield said.
“Until this case comes to fruition, it stays evidence. … These cases are homicides until proven otherwise.”
Hoppes had no known connection to Colorado. Lillard said she abruptly left the home where she was staying in Washington, reportedly departing with two others, but it is not clear how she wound up in Montrose County.
Lillard said investigators would forge ahead to fully solve the case.
“Back in 1993 when she was reported, there wasn’t a lot of information other than she was a missing person and there were no suspicious circumstances at the time. It was a basic missing persons case,” Lillard said.
Washington authorities added information as they received it and Hoppes was entered into the state’s equivalent of NCIC. (As stated earlier, she was cleared from that database in 1994 for reasons Lillard has not determined.)
“It (the original report) didn’t go into a lot of depth,” Lillard said.
But a private investigator did, over the years working up leads in the disappearance, he said, and Valerio is set to interview her as well.
The ID is the biggest break in the case to-date.
“This actually is a huge step. We’ll be able to maintain an active homicide investigation and are going to work diligently to bring justice and closure to the Hoppes family. We will investigate it to its fullest,” Lillard said.
Canfield said that although several sheriffs administrations have come and gone since 1994, investigators never dropped the case, or relegated it to a forgotten file drawer. “That’s part of the reason this was solved, because they were enthusiastic. … It would have been very easy to put this in a drawer and they didn’t.”
Lillard said if not for dedicated investigators over the years and the diligence of CBI, Hoppes would have remained unidentified.
“It’s very, very rewarding. It’s all of the hard work that has paid off for years of investigation and wondering what actually happened and who is Windy Point Jane? It wasn’t just here at the sheriff’s office. It was throughout different law enforcement agencies on the Western Slope,” Lillard said.
“There’s a family out there wondering what happened to their beloved and we have a responsibility to answer that question and we did, as a team,” Canfield said.
This story first published at 2:30 p.m. May 11 and may be updated.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.