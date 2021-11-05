Ouray Trail Group has been awarded a grant of $4000 by the Ouray County Community Fund (OCCF), managed by Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF), for the Perimeter Trail Extension and Trailhead Development Project.
“Our donors share a connection to the place they live and a commitment to make their community better.” Says Tedi Gillespie, Grants and Community Outreach Director for Western Colorado Community Foundation. “Western Colorado Community Foundation has partnered with Ouray County Community Fund to create a community-wide funding vehicle. It is also a permanent charitable endowment that distributes earnings each year into the community and will continue for generations to come.”
“Ouray Trail Group maintains nearly 100 miles of hiking trails each year and has worked for 15 years to develop the Perimeter Trail”, OTG President Steve Boyle stated. “The grant from the Ouray County Community Fund of the Western Colorado Community Foundation will give us additional resources to extend the Perimeter Trail on a very scenic section of mountainside west of Ouray.” The Perimeter Trail was considered complete last fall, but in summer 2021 an unexpected opportunity arose to gain additional right of way on private land and extend the loop trail a bit farther on the hillside and away from a city street.
The Ouray Trail Group was founded in 1986 to improve and maintain non-motorized trails for hiking in the region around Ouray. OTG works as volunteers for the U.S Forest Service on National Forest trails and collaborates with the City of Ouray on trails within city property that serve the iconic Box Canon Falls and Cascade Falls parks. The Ouray Trail Group is led by a 10-member Board of Directors and Trail Work Coordinators for Front Country and Backcountry trail work.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the Community Foundation manages over 300 charitable funds totaling over $100 million in assets and awards over $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.
OTG’s grant was made possible by the generous donors who support the Ouray County Community Fund, with special thanks to Citizen’s State Bank and the Western Colorado Community Foundation/Dave and Mary Wood Fund.
