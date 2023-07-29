$5.5 Million medical office planned for Colorado Outdoors campus

Executives from a company that is not yet publicly named are planning a $5.5 million medical office building within the Colorado Outdoors campus, which is expected to open by the end of 2024.
Most details of the development are still under wraps; for now, the effort is titled “Project Lollipop,” and project representatives introduced themselves to the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority meeting on July 19.
For now, Montrose City Manager Bill Bell said the project is owned by a company currently headquartered in Alabama, and considering moving their headquarters here. While he couldn’t yet say exactly what the facility will be, he said it’s something Montrose needs, that he believes the community will support.
Bell noted the project is not the same as the planned Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, which will provide outpatient care in direct competition with Montrose Regional Health and the planned MRH Ambulatory Care Center. Project Lollipop, he said, provides a type of care that does not compete with MRH.
A project information sheet describes the facility as a high-end medical office building with medical services and retail sales, including specialized urgent care services.
The $5.5 million price tag doesn’t include the cost of the land off Grand Avenue itself, which the company closed on in April.
Construction on the 7,500-square-foot building is set to begin later this year, and be complete by the end of 2024. Initial plans include 17 exam rooms, an imaging room and “spacious parking.”
According to the information sheet, the center will provide nearly 20 jobs upon opening, with an average salary of over $75,000.
He said so far, Project Lollipop officials haven’t asked for any extra city incentives or aid, though under MURA’s original plan, the city may provide some infrastructure on-site, though most utilities are already there.
Bell said project officials will likely present more information at the next Montrose Urban Renewal Authority meeting, scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 30 in the Montrose City Council chambers.
