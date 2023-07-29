$5.5 Million medical office planned for Colorado Outdoors campus

A rendering of the new medical facility planned on the Colorado Outdoors campus from a public information sheet on the project.

Executives from a company that is not yet publicly named are planning a $5.5 million medical office building within the Colorado Outdoors campus, which is expected to open by the end of 2024.

Most details of the development are still under wraps; for now, the effort is titled “Project Lollipop,” and project representatives introduced themselves to the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority meeting on July 19.



