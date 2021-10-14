Five men recently indicted on drug trafficking charges were moving “pounds” of methamphetamine into Montrose as part of a scheme that utilized courier services, the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force alleges.
Edward Sandoval, Todd Davies and Michael Vo — all of Montrose — with Cesar Gracian and Ben Nguyen were indicted by a 7th Judicial District grand jury on Sept. 23; the indictments were announced Oct. 12.
Each is charged under the indictment with distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine.
Gracian and Nguyen were being held in California as of last report and court dates here are pending extradition.
Vo, now free on bond, is set to return to court Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. Plea hearings for Sandoval, who remained in custody Thursday, and Davies, now free on bond, were set for Oct. 20.
Sandoval and Davies were taken into custody Sept. 28, after plainclothes investigators located them at a mobile home park on U.S. 50 and at a Dover Road address, respectively. Each was detained on a felony warrant.
After the arresting officer found alleged methamphetamine while searching them, they were further accused of felony-level drug possession.
Sandoval allegedly had about 13.34 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person. Davies reportedly was found with a glass vial containing suspected meth that weighed about 15.4 grams. Because he was restrained by court order from having controlled substances, Davies was booked on allegations of violating a protection order as well as drug possession.
Formal charges on the Sept. 28 possession complaints are due Oct. 21.
Because the trafficking indictments are for now sealed, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh could share only limited information. He said the disruption of a trafficking operation of this size would put a “significant dent” in the supply of illicit drugs coming into Montrose.
The task force (made up of members of the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office) initiated the investigation about a year ago with the Drug Enforcement Administration, which has agents posted locally. As well, it worked in collaboration with the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, the El Monte, California, police and the DEA’s Los Angeles field office.
“Our investigation spanned an entire year. It would be a reasonable assumption to believe they were operating before that. We seized pound quantities at a time from this trafficking organization,” Rumbaugh said.
Investigators used a combination of tactics, including controlled buys via undercover agents or confidential sources and seizures of drugs that were trafficked into Montrose down I-70 from California. Seizures only included methamphetamine, not weapons or money, Rumbaugh said.
“We seized a lot. They were using different courier services. … It was all being shipped through different couriers,” he said.
Rumbaugh could not provide specific information about what prompted the investigation, or details about the seizures because the indictments are still sealed.
“For a year, they were trafficking narcotics into Montrose and distributing them to who knows how many people in our community. It’s a significant amount. It’s a significant dent in drug distribution in Montrose,” Rumbaugh said.
“We used a multitude of different techniques, a multitude of different sources of information. This one was kind of one of those cases that really shows the teamwork aspect. It really showed the collaboration,” he said.
The takedown will have a positive effect on the community, Rumbaugh also said.
“The amounts that were seized that never hit the streets are significant. It was a significant seizure and it prevented a lot from being distributed. It was a big dent,” he said.
Rumbaugh said more arrests are anticipated.
“At this point, we don’t know how many more, but yes, there will be additional arrests. We have (alleged) major players within this organization that we’ve already arrested. These organizations span a lot of people,” the sergeant said.
The task force remains alert to drug distribution in Montrose and elsewhere.
“Obviously there is more. We know there’s more. We’re never going to create a (situation) where it’s completely drug-free. But we can make it extremely difficult and that’s what we intend to do,” Rumbaugh said.
“If people are dealing drugs and selling drugs in our community, we’re going to go after them."
