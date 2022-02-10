Colorado Outdoors is adding a medical center to its campus.
The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center (COMC), designed to operate as a regional medical center with access to outpatient care, is a planned 50,000-square-feet facility and is a partnership between several private surgeon groups, a national specialty healthcare provider and Colorado Outdoors and is expected to add additional jobs and advanced care to Montrose.
The facility will be in close proximity to the planned Fairfield by Marriott hotel and new location for Trattoria Di Sofia.
The initial cost for the project is estimated around $30 million, depending on final design and equipment. Most of the cost is expected to be covered by the private surgeon groups and their surgery management company and regional partners.
Details on the number of jobs the medical center will add to the community, how exact costs of the project will be shared and when it is expected to open are not yet finalized, said Colorado Outdoors Founder David Dragoo. He added that the builders will focus on keeping costs for construction as local as possible.
“This will be a significant driver of economic activity and will help to keep healthcare local by supporting new jobs, supporting doctors and supporting our local medical facilities,” Dragoo said in a statement.
The COMC will provide access to specialty surgeries, oncology, urgent care, imaging and other healthcare services.
The project’s partners say the medical center will complement surrounding hospitals in the region.
Dragoo, in a news release, said the center is a “natural fit” to achieve one of the Colorado Outdoor project’s main goals, which is to serve as a regional employment center.
The center is also expected to provide lower cost healthcare services for small businesses.
“The United States is experiencing increasing need across the nation for healthcare services delivered through an outpatient healthcare center of excellence. The new COMC will provide support to the surrounding hospitals as well as bring a center of excellence for communities in the region,” the release said.
Dragoo added the center’s proximity to the Montrose Regional Airport and planned Fairfield by Marriott hotel within the Colorado Outdoors campus will be a benefit to the community as will keeping surgeries local.
“That money is going to be kept and spent locally,” Dragoo said. “The goal is to have it help Montrose’s tax base.”
The medical center is the latest project to be announced for Colorado Outdoors. Trattoria Di Sofia announced its plans to relocate to the Flex Buildings, which are located within the campus, last month. Maslow Academy, an early childhood center, made its announcement last Saturday for a new facility, which will add up to 70 new child care spots.
More information on the Colorado Outdoors project can be found at coloradooutdoors.co.