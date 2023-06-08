550 construction, delays will continue through fall

Those driving between Montrose and Ouray or San Miguel counties are likely to see traffic until the snow starts flying, as multiple Colorado Department of Transportation projects are planned or underway on U.S. Highway 550.
Two resurfacing projects are currently being completed between Ouray and Montrose, while a third effort will begin this fall to add a new passing lane and wildlife safety features near Ridgway Reservoir.
The first project to wrap up is the resurfacing taking place for roughly 22 miles in Ouray County, between the city of Ouray and Colona. The project began last year and should wrap up within the next two weeks according to CDOT Region 5 Communications Director Lisa Schwantes.
A second resurfacing project hitting 10 miles between Otter Road and the county line is also underway, and drivers traveling between Ouray and Montrose County have been hitting both most of the summer.
Schwantes said for either project, drivers may encounter five to 10-minute delays, and sometimes even 20-minute delays, at either site. However, by the end of the month, there should only be one project holding up traffic.
CDOT is also planning to start advertising in July for a contractor to complete its next big project, a wildlife underpass and passing lane project near the Billy Creek State Wildlife Area.
The project — a phase of the overall infrastructure needed to protect deer, elk and motorists alike — includes nearly 30,000 linear feet of fencing to keep big game off the road and funnel animals toward a new underpass. It will complement an existing crossing structure at mile marker 116.
Per CDOT, wildlife-related collisions near Billy Creek accounted for half the crashes over the last decade that were reported to law enforcement along the highway, which cuts through mule deer and elk migration routes and range.
The project is intended to significantly cut down on collisions between animals and vehicles, and will also include the construction of a new passing lane near the Pa-Co-Chu-Puk entrance to Ridgway State Park.
Schwantes said CDOT is hoping to select a contractor by early September and break ground within a month of making that decision. While the contractors will have to submit their own traffic management plans, Schwants said drivers can expect delays similar to what they’ve seen so far– such as alternating one-way traffic, slight delays and some short stoppages.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone