550 construction, delays will continue through fall

CDOT currently has multiple projects underway on Highway 550, including resurfacing over 30 miles of roadway in different areas between Ouray and Montrose. Photo courtesy CDOT

Those driving between Montrose and Ouray or San Miguel counties are likely to see traffic until the snow starts flying, as multiple Colorado Department of Transportation projects are planned or underway on U.S. Highway 550.

Two resurfacing projects are currently being completed between Ouray and Montrose, while a third effort will begin this fall to add a new passing lane and wildlife safety features near Ridgway Reservoir.



