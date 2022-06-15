$600K block grant propels Haven House apartment/childhood center project

The money is starting to fall into place.
Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe just won critical grant funding to move forward its 9,200 square-foot addition. When built, the expansion will provide a new Early Childhood Education center and four more transitional housing units, as well as eight lower-rent apartments to help ease the area housing crunch.
The recently awarded money comes from a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant backed by local governments in Montrose and Delta.
“This is the second piece and really the cornerstone of our financial package,” said Haven House co-founder Larry Fredericksen. “With this, it paves the may and makes it easier to obtain grants from other sources.”
The first funding piece was a $750,000 loan from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority, which Haven House hops to reduce through more grant funding to cut the loan payments overall. For now, though, the loan will help get the nonprofit to its end goal, he said.
Haven House transitions families and single mothers from homelessness to self-sufficiency by providing up to 18 months of shelter and multiple supportive programs, many of which are tailored to the individual family’s needs. The goal is to help people break the cycle of decisions that contributed to them being unhoused.
Since its inception more than a decade ago, the program has graduated more than 150 participants into a more self-sustaining lifestyle and housed hundreds more.
Haven House, which has steadily added improvements to the former farmworker facility after buying it, is now looking to add more space for childcare and housing.
Fredericksen and his team are busily working toward additional grants to pay for the $3.1 million childhood center/housing addition. Another DOLA grant application — this one, for $500,000 — is “in the mill,” he said, and Haven House expects to hear on it in July or August. This grant, if awarded would require a 50% match, but the Community Development Block Grant can be counted as that, he said.
In August, the nonprofit will begin submitting grants to foundations.
“We’re optimistic that we will obtain financing for the project,” said Fredericksen.
Also in the works is Haven House’s application for $750,000 through the Congressional Direct Spending grant program. (Money for this is approved by Congress and allocated to the states for disbursement to projects such as Haven House’s addition.) The Senate Appropriations Committee considers the applications while writing annual spending bills.
Congressional records for Fiscal Year 2023 Congressional Directed Spending requests show U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has made a $750,000 request for Haven House.
“It’s a lot of work. Hopefully, it will pay off,” Fredericksen said.
In February, the City of Montrose agreed to submit the application for the community development block grant on Haven House’s behalf, as is required.
Housing and Urban Development rules require at least 51% of beneficiaries to be low- to moderate-income; at Haven House, up to 95% of participants hit that qualification.
Montrose County and Delta County boards of commissioners each issued letters in support of the grant, as well.
“The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners supports this project because we believe it will strengthen their (Haven House’s) ability to meet the essential needs of the families in our community,” Commissioners Sue Hansen, Keith Caddy and Roger Rash wrote Jan. 31. “This project is needed because of a shortage of available housing, capacity to meet the needs of homeless families, and childcare capacity in the region.”
Delta Commissioners Don Suppes, Wendell Koontz and Mike Lane also said in a virtually identical letter Feb. 7 that Haven House is tackling critical housing and childcare needs.
The current housing market offers slim pickings because of soaring demand and even less for affordable options. That’s hitting Haven House clients, too, where program graduates who could otherwise transition from the facility into a rental are struggling to find housing.
The eight apartments that would be built on the second level of the planned addition could help with that, as well as with the community at large, where others also struggle to find rentals they can afford.
“For families trying to graduate from Haven House, many cannot find affordable housing. We hope to be able to rent to them at about 60% of what the market rate is,” Fredericksen said.
Haven House would build an expanded early childhood education center on the first floor of its addition. Its current center is capped at 15 children and because of its configuration, could not be licensed for infants. The new center would be eligible for that licensing as well as more than double capacity, to about 35 kids.
More childcare availability will help parents at Haven House retain employment.
The governor’s office and Department of Local Affairs on Monday, June 13, announced Haven House as an additional recipient of Community Development Block Grants. These grants can be used to support projects that address public needs.
Other recipients announced Monday were street improvements in Seibert; expansion of the Rocky Ford Clinic, as well as water system improvements in Larkspur, Lincoln County and Huerfano County.
“Smart and innovative projects boost our strong economy, help Colorado communities, and improve our quality of life, making sure that Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and run a business,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the announcement “We are thrilled to see these great projects become a reality across Colorado.”
For Haven House, the grant announcement was good news, although not exactly a surprise.
“We’ve been optimistic,” Fredericksen said. “We’re grateful that our project rose to the top of the list of projects that were applied for throughout the state.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.