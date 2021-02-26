The 610 Arts Collective, a Ridgway gallery operated by Weehawken Creative Arts & the Sherbino, announces it’s second annual gallery open event.
Opening on April 20, this event is open to all artists and mediums, with some parameters regarding size and presentation.
Artists can enter up to two pieces, for a $25 entry fee per piece.
Artists must drop off their work on Friday, April 16 or Saturday, April 17 between 11 am and 3 pm.
Submission forms can be found at www.610arts.com.
The exhibition will be on display through May 28, and there will be a period for the community to vote on people's choice.
That award, along with others, will be announced on May 21. All awards will come with a cash prize.
The exhibition will be open to the public Monday-Friday 10 amd to 5 pm, plus some weekend hours. More information can be found at www.610arts.com.
