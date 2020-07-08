Editor’s note: In the effort to provide full disclosure, Wick Communications, the parent company of the Montrose Daily Press, received a PPP loan of $2-5 million, which was accepted in April.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, through a press release on Monday, released information on which small businesses in Colorado received financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided $600 billion nationwide in federal stimulus loans. In Colorado, 104,402 loans were approved, including 696 businesses in Montrose.
In Montrose County, 80 businesses received loans of more than $150,000. Of those 80 businesses, 42 retained 1,785 jobs (38 businesses were listed with zero jobs retained).
For federal paycheck loans under $150,000, 616 businesses in Montrose were approved for loans, 350 of which retained 2,211 jobs (266 businesses were listed with zero jobs retained). SBA did not release the names of the businesses or addresses for the loans under $150,000.
The list does not indicate whether the loan was funded or disbursed. The SBA's data only signifies that the loan was approved to the business.
As per businesses that were listed with zero jobs retained, Christopher Chavez, a regional spokesman for the SBA, said businesses weren’t required to provide the number of employees they retained, though in order to receive loan forgiveness, that information must be provided to the SBA.
“A business did not necessarily have to provide the number of employees to get their loan, though SBA asked for that information on the application. They will have to provide it in order to receive forgiveness because they will have to show their lender how many employees they have and how much they paid them,” Chavez said in an email on Wednesday.
Within SBA's report, it was noted loans will be forgiven if the loan is used for rent, utilities, payroll, and interest on mortgages. Additionally, at least 60% of the amount forgiven had to be used for payroll.
If salaries and wages are decreased, and full-time staff declines, forgiveness of the loan will be reduced, and those that are not forgiven will have an interest rate of 1%.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association was approved for a $2-5 million loan and a separate loan for $150,000-300,000 to its wholly owned subsidiary, DMEA-Elevate Fiber. Both loans were accepted, DMEA Chief Operating Officer Virginia Harmon confirmed on Wednesday.
Through the information SBA released, it listed DMEA retained zero jobs, which is incorrect, Harmon said. DMEA was able to retain 100% of jobs (104 on the DMEA side, and 11 for Elevate) since the loans were accepted in April and May.
“As critical infrastructure, our organization provides safe, reliable power to more than 41,000 citizens in Montrose and Delta counties, and having these funds ensures that we were able to remain ready to provide electric service and ride out all the unknown economic impact of COVID-19 and significant reductions in revenue,” Harmon said.
Since DMEA was able to retain all of its jobs for both organizations, Harmon said the expectation is the company will receive 100% loan forgiveness.
In addition to businesses being listed with zero jobs retained, a number of inconsistencies were found in the data SBA released. Owner of Snappy Nails in Broomfield told Steve Staeger, a reporter for 9News in Colorado, that the company’s two locations did receive a PPP loan for less than $100,000.
In the list provided by the SBA, Snappy Nails was listed as being approved for a $5-10 million loan. Chavez told the Colorado Sun the loan amount was due to data entry error by bank lender, Bank of the West. The data released on Monday does not reflect the amount that was adjusted prior to disbursement.
Wade Pynes, chief financial officer of DMEA, said on Wednesday the company has been working directly with its lender, Alpine Bank.
As someone who follows the SBA closely, Pynes provided some insight as to why there were a high number of inconsistencies in the data.
“They are significantly overwhelmed. This is the largest, fastest rolled out project in the history of the SBA,” Pynes said. “When you look at their public commentary, [SBA] talks about how overwhelmed they are, so I don’t want to fault them.”
Montrose PPP Loan Recipients
Loans ranging from $2-5 million: Delta-Montrose Electric Association, $2-5 million, jobs retained 0; San Juan Construction, Inc. $2-5 million, jobs retained 217; Community Options, Inc., $1-2 million, jobs retained 0; Midwestern Colorado Mental Health Center, $1-2 million, jobs retained 148; Summit Sealants, Inc., $1-2 million, jobs retained 100.
Loans ranging from $350K-1 million:
Alpine Archaeological Consultants, Inc., jobs retained 0; Best Sign Systems, Inc., jobs retained 42; Blue Dog Hemp, jobs retained 20; Cedar Point Health, jobs retained 0; Colorado West Ophthalmology, jobs retained 21; Del-Mont Consultants, Inc., jobs retained 0; Flower Motor Co., Inc., jobs retained 53; Hawk Contracting Group, LLC., jobs retained 0; Mayfly Group Holdings, LLC., jobs retained 50; Montrose Ford-Lincoln-Mercury, Inc., jobs retained 39; Olathe Community Clinic, Inc., jobs retained 83; Outwest Drywall Supply, Inc., jobs retained 0; Parish Oil Co., Inc., jobs retained 0; Proset Construction, Inc., jobs retained 20; Proximity Space, Inc., jobs retained 13; Recla Metals LLLP, jobs retained 0; Ridgway Valley Enterprises, Inc., jobs retained 22; San Miguel Mountain Ventures, LLC., jobs retained 0; Shavano Woodworking, Inc., jobs retained 65; Tei Rock Drills, Inc., jobs retained 39; The Pediatric Associates, jobs retained 0; The Secret Creek Group LLC, jobs retained 34; Turner Automotive Inc., jobs retained 43; Western Colorado Financial Services, Inc., jobs retained 113; Western Gravel Inc., jobs retained 36; Western Skyways, Inc., jobs retained 0
Loans ranging from $150K-$350K:
All For One LLC, jobs retained 40; B Miller Inc. DBA Rainmaker, jobs retained 20; Black Canyon Surgical Centers, LLC, jobs retained 31; Business Options Medical Billing, LLC, jobs retained 23; Cam Electric, Inc., jobs retained 19; Camp Robber, LLC, jobs retained 36; Chavez Masonry, LLC, jobs retained 12; Davis Service Center, Inc., jobs retained 19; Deeply Digital LLC, jobs retained 35; England Fence Co., LLC, jobs retained 34; First Contact Medical Specialists, LLC, jobs retained 9; Galiso Inc., jobs retained 31; Horizon Dining #4, jobs retained 29; In Motion Hand Therapy, Inc., jobs retained 23; Proset Inc., jobs retained 12; Remington of Montrose Golf Club, LLC, jobs retained 40; Rocky Mountain Aggregate and Construction, LCC, jobs retained 24; San Juan Veterinary Clinic, Inc., jobs retained 20; Scott Fly Rod Company, jobs retained 46; Service Professionals, LLC, jobs retained 45; Snipp’s Heat & Air, Inc., jobs retained 22; Starlight, LLC, jobs retained 44; Western Colorado Maintenance, Inc., jobs retained 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.