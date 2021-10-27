Approximately 8,000 city customers will likely see an increase in water, sewer and trash and recycling bills come January 1, 2022 due to elevated fees by the city’s water supplier.
City staff are proposing fee schedule changes that would increase residential customers’ bills by $4.86 per 3,000 gallons of water used a month. Separately, water bills would increase $1.35 per 1,000 gallons used a month; sewer bills would increase $1.12 per month; and trash and recycling bills would increase $1.51 per month for one pick up service each week.
Raising the enterprise fund fees is unavoidable, Utilities Manager David Bries said.
With the Project 7 Water Authority raising its own fees by 15%, as well as pipe and other material costs inflating significantly, the increased costs have to be passed down to customers.
“We’re trying to temper that as much as we can,” said Bries.
Project 7 is a cooperative among seven water entities that provides water to Montrose, Delta, Olathe, the Tri-County Water Conservancy District, the Chipeta Water District, the Menoken Water District and the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association.
Project 7 is now planning for its new water treatment plant with a price tag estimated at $60 million. The seven entities served by the water authority are responsible for helping split the cost, but the City of Montrose uses approximately 50% of the authority’s water supply, which means the city will be tasked with paying around $30 million to the project over the next few decades, according to Bries.
Costs for the new treatment plan will come out of the sewer fund.
“We don’t like to increase fees, but with the inflationary increases that have happened since 2011 and the inflationary increases we’re seeing with construction costs, we really feel it’s best to start now,” said Shani Wittenberg, the city’s finance director. “We may have to do this for the next couple of years to get back on track with our construction schedule.”
If approved, the proposed water fee changes would be the first implemented since January 2011. Sewer fees were previously increased in January 2018 and now face a proposed 5% increase across the board.
City staff originally planned to increase trash and recycling fees by 5% as well, but after reviewing tipping fees and the cost of new trash trucks, Wittenberg said they were now recommending a 10% increase for 2022.
As for water bills, residents can expect a 0.44 cent increase per 1,000 gallons per month in 2022 in conjunction with a 5% increase to the monthly fixed cost. The base monthly fee currently sits at $18.09, but will increase to $18.99 if approved. Residential water usage rates will increase from $2.95 per 1,000 gallons used to $3.39.
Residential outdoor water base charges will increase from $27.14 to $28.50 and water usage rates will increase from $4.43 per 1,000 gallons used to $5.09.
Water connection fees will also spike for new users, with prices varying based on the size of the tap used in the residence.
The average Montrose residential customer uses around three to 4,000 gallons of water per month, according to Bries, although usage varies widely by the customer and their needs. Customers range from a single person living in a home who uses water conservatively to larger families who use more water. During the summer, water usage increases due to higher irrigation needs.
Some residents use between 10,000 and 20,000 gallons of water a month for lawn irrigation.
Bill amounts also depend on how many services a customer is signed up for. Some customers have water, sewer and sanitation bundled into their service while others may have only sanitation services.
Wittenberg confirmed that the budget’s enterprise funds are on trajectory for bankruptcy if the rates weren’t increased.
“We did our best to negotiate with Project 7 a different funding strategy for the city of Montrose’s portion. We had approached them and asked that we sign a letter of intent or an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding], something to say that at the time of construction we would pony up our percentage share rather than start billing our customers right now and increasing those rates, and it just wasn’t the route,” City Manager Bill Bell weighed in.
Project 7 declined the request, electing to be “equitable across the board” with all partnering water users.
“With any of our rate increases, we want to try to have a good balance to make sure that we’re planning for the future but we’re not over-increasing fees to where we’re padding our budget or we’re putting money into the savings that we’re not going to use. So we think this recommendation is a good balance of that,” Bell added, noting that while city staff aimed to remain fiscally conservative and refrain from aggressive fee increases, they didn’t have a choice but to increase the fees.
City staff said they would review the fee schedule annually to decide if further increases would be appropriate.
