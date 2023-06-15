230615-state-lgbtq

A Colorado pride flag hangs on the west side of the Colorado Capitol on June 15, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Members of the Colorado Democratic LGBTQ Caucus have made their presence known across the Colorado Legislature, spearheading the passage of some of the most progressive legislation in support of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Colorado consistently ranks as one of the safest states for LGBTQ people, showing a drastic transition from once being dubbed the “hate state.” But Colorado also still finds its name in headlines with new anti-LGBTQ efforts, including attempts at book censorship, proposals to limit transgender womens’ participation in sports and court cases involving businesses that don’t want to serve the LGBTQ community.



