Every year the quest is on in finding the perfect gift for a loved one. It may be exciting to surprise the loved one with a cuddly puppy or kitten. However, unlike clothes or jewelry that can be returned or re-gifted, a pet is a considerable commitment.
Unfortunately, every year shelters become overburdened with relinquished pets after they were given as gifts. As many recipients of a gifted pet are ill-prepared at that time for the financial responsibilities of life-long care in homes where they are treated as part of the family. Veterinary care is among the many costs that will incur over the life of your pet. A pet ownership commitment can last 15 years plus. There is no such thing as a “free” pet.
A more effective way of “gifting” is to offer to pay the adoption fee for when they are ready to adopt along with working with the shelter and family in the pet introduction process which can be critical for long-term adoption success.
As for the financial aspect of the pet-adoption-Second Chance Humane Society knows that many families are facing economic hardships as a result of losing jobs, regional housing shortages, etc., which has led to barriers for families to maintain healthy and lifelong commitments to their pets.
As a result, Second Chance is initiating a community-medical program to remove these barriers. They revised their mission statement this year to reflect their belief that pets and people live better together; Connecting Pets, People & Community While Saving Lives. This new program, Living Better Together will provide low-cost wellness clinics and behavioral training classes to the tri-county service area.
Living Better Together kicked off earlier this month at Second Chance’s medical facility in Ridgway at 177 County Road 10. Starting in 2020 clinics will be offered regularly with a free wellness exam and a menu of additional services from $3 to $15, including; vaccinations, de-worming, FELV testing, heartworm testing and prevention, flea & tick prevention and micro-chipping.
To complete this program, Dr. Shannon Janda was hired in November as the new part-time medical director. Janda, in addition to practicing veterinary medicine internationally, nationally and, for the past five years, locally, also held a rich background in community medical programming. Janda is enthusiastic about growing Second Chance’s new community medical program, stating that she “is grateful for the opportunity to provide services that make a true impact on animal health and make life better for pets and their families in our communities”.
To find out more information contact: Second Chance Humane Society at; 970-626-2273, www.adoptmountainpets.org
