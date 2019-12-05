Raise your hand if you are willing to stand out in the cold, freezing rain, snow, and the wind. Are you ready to decorate a 32-foot vehicle in that weather and then walk two miles smiling and waving the whole time? Everyone who is a part of a parade has to follow a set of rules and procedures from the city, but do you know what it takes to get a bookmobile ready for a parade?
First, we wait with bated breath for the theme to be announced by the City of Montrose. Once that is made public, the emails to fellow library staff start flying — do you want to help, should we take the theme literally or figuratively, what will the costumes look like, should we use lights (yes, lots and lots of lights).
Once we have assembled the crew, we split into groups. We have committees for lighting, sound, costumes, decorations, and driving. Some decorating dangers we have to be aware of are devious duct or gorilla tapes — both of which will take the paint right off a vehicle, or heinous heights of decorations on the vehicle, because those can take out power lines (and yes, we have done that).
So what qualifications are needed for parade participants? The inexperienced or timid, need not apply. You must:
•Have the holiday spirit.
•Be willing to be exposed to all kinds of weather conditions…high winds, freezing rain, billowing snowfall and ice.
•Be willing to dress up in all kinds of costumes--green face-painted Grinches; Park Rangers carrying puppet animals; Cowboys and Cowgirls with a Conestoga on top of the vehicle.
•Be able to sport huge cardboard placards around your neck with names of books.
•Be able to wearing blinking hats and gloves.
•Be able to walk at least 10 miles/hour while waving, smiling, and handing out bookmarks to hundreds of children in the dark.
•Next, we have to have a qualified driver. This person must demonstrate the following:
•Exceptional night vision and high resolution audio skills.
•An uncanny sense of timing and extraordinary reflex abilities.
•Cheerful and contagious smiling and waving abilities while keeping both hands on the wheel.
•Be able to concentrate on the road, the judges, the millions of children, dogs, grandparents, fans, streetlights, headlights, random animals, four wheelers, and skateboarders.
So now, we have reached the big day. We start decorating five hours before parade start time. Have you ever tried to tie fishing line in 30-degree weather? Not easy my friends! We will festoon, tie, hang, prepare, twist, and roll decorations and lights over every square inch — minus the tires, of course. Once the bookmobile is ready, you must assemble your crew. Did you eat? Did you go to the bathroom? Is your costume on and assembled correctly? Where are those smiles people? Once we are in line for the parade we all pile out, except the driver, and off we go. We walk, we wave, and we laugh. Most of all, we enjoy seeing each and every one of our friends waiting patiently on Main Street with a smile. We will be looking for you again this year. Don’t forget to say hi, you can’t miss us.
Jeri Gilham is the Head of Outreach Services at Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.