A Bullish Business: How Western Slope ranchers participate in annual Pot of Gold sale

The economy of the Montrose area got a $400,000-plus shot in the arm last Friday afternoon. That’s when 105 Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls were auctioned off at the Pot of Gold high altitude bull sale.
Cattle producers from five states gathered at Jim’s Auction Barn up on Jay Jay Road to eat some cowboy steaks, coleslaw and chocolate doughnuts (it’s an official cowboy food group) and to bid on a collection of breeder bulls, offered by the sale that has anchored the spring livestock calendar on the Western Slope for 30 years.
Ned Taylor, a central Utah cowman, hauls his stock trailer over the 500-mile round trip to buy one or two bulls each year. He runs a 150-head cow/calf operation and keeps his six-bull compliment fresh with new blood from the Pot of Gold sale. When asked how long he has been coming to the sale, he looks at Dave Bowman and says, “However long you’ve been here, 30 years, isn’t it?”
The Pot of Gold sale was founded by five producers, three of whom are still involved. Dave Bowman, owner of the Bow K outfit, near Olathe, and Mark Covington, boss at Covington Gelbvieh, of Montrose, are still the active producers of the sale. Roger (Oly) Olsen still connects online from his Mill Iron Lazy V headquarters in Platteville, Colorado. Covington is the sales manager.
Bowman didn’t grow up chasing bulls. He grew up in Long Beach. He was the son of a physician. But ranch life called to him once he saw his maternal grandfather’s ranch out in the Mojave Desert near Essex, a hundred miles west of Needles. Dave spent every minute that he could at the ranch. Even though he loved the location, the Hole In The Wall monument area, it was not an attraction from a cow business point of view.
“There was land out there that wouldn’t support a half a cow per section,” he says. The spread is still in the family. Dave’s cousin leases the land and still runs a few cows on it.
With the hard scrabble ranching experience under his young belt, Dave drifted off to be a wrangler at the the Double JK guest ranch near Estes Park, Colorado. That’s where he met the boss’s daughter, Dawn. They were married in 1983.
When it came to settling down, the pair considered seven different states as places to start their own cattle operation. Eventually Dave says that he put himself in the hand of God and wound up on the California Mesa, west of Olathe. That was in 1987. They did cow/calf ranching, but breeding bulls emerged as the beef business segment that made the most sense.
The 61-year-old Bow K boss started breeding a herd of Gelbvieh and Balancer bulls with an aim toward cattle that have a greater tolerance for the high elevation of the Colorado summer range.
“As we grew we had to figure out how to market our bulls,” says Bowman. He says there were some other people in the area who were breeding bulls. “So we got together and formed a sort of co-op to put on the Pot of Gold sale.” Nobody in the group admits to authoring the name of the sale, which has become responsible for the majority of the cash flow for the producers like Bowman.
There is a second generation Bowman involved in the sale and the bull breeding business. That would be Andrew. Andrew, 33, his wife Sarah, and their two youngsters, Kyanne (6) and Rio (17 months) run the Hanging-S-Swipe brand (don’t say that too fast). Andrew has been active in the bull business since his toddler days.
“I remember being about four and going along with my Dad as he did his work,” says the tall cowboy with a neatly trimmed beard and the looks of a country music star.
“When I was real young, my folks would give me a bull to raise and sell,” says the younger Bowman. “They paid for the feed and other costs and when I made a profit on a bull, it went to my college fund.”
He graduated from Colorado State University thanks to the bulls.
On bull sale day now, Andrew runs most of the back-of-the-barn activity. That includes organizing the sale bulls in pens, getting them tagged with a sale lot number and then getting them to the sales ring and then back to the correct pens after the bidding. This year Andrew had two of his own bulls going through the ring.
The show
The showing and bidding on any given bull takes about three or four minutes. The herders open a gate to the auctioneer’s right, and one bull comes into the ring. Some come calmly, some make an “entrance” and others are cautious.
Sale boss Covington reads off the stats on the animal: weight, wean weight, beef quality, PAP number and other comments. Then, second-generation auctioneer Jim Flowers hits the throttle, and the bidding begins. Flowers’ rapid cantor is answered immediately by bids relayed to him from the ringmen who connect visually with the bidders. The numbers climb. But the bidders in the bleachers and theater chairs are not the only potential buyers.
In today’s auctions there are unseen bidders. Scattered around the barn are people on cell phones taking bids from bosses and partners. On the east side of the ring is a table loaded down with three laptop computers and other electronics. That’s where the online bidding comes in. Ty Groshans monitors the online bidding screens. Bright yellow flashes mean bids are arriving. He shouts the bid to the ringmen. For this Pot of Gold sale, almost 20 percent of the sales went to online buyers.
What’s the buyer looking for?
“I would say calving ease is the first thing,” Bowman says, responding to the question about what makes a good bull.
The record-keeping on breeder bulls and all the cows serviced by the line behind him is staggering. When the bull comes to the sale ring, the numbers can predict with amazing accuracy how well his progeny will do in unassisted births. That number is a key to most producers in this part of the world. With mother cows spread all over large pastures, unassisted births are important to the producers and to the health of the cows delivering.
Bowman also explained that some buyers want lighter or less aggressive bulls to match with young heifers.
For Western slope buyers, the PAP number is important to anyone who summers stock in the high country. Cattle can have heart attacks, too. The animal’s risk of altitude-related heart and respiratory issues is predicted through a test called Pulmonary Arterial Pressure (PAP). Every bull sold at the Pot of Gold sale is tested and has a PAP number which tells the buyer the level of risk the animal faces at higher altitudes. The bulls are tested at 10 months of age for the first time and are often tested other times during their lives.
Meanwhile back in the ring
As the sale approaches the last lot, Jim Flowers’ voice is, amazingly, still holding up, the doughnut boxes are empty, the payment clerks are working furiously, and Dave Bowman is smiling.
“It was a good sale,” he says as he continues to shake hands and chat with people who he only sees once a year, many of them of them for 30 years.
Ned Taylor is headed for his truck to load up his new bull to take him home to the ladies. It will be late at night when he finally pulls into the yard at the Taylor outfit over in the middle of Utah.
