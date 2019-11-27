An unwelcome guest at Olathe Community Park has done a lot of damage to trees there.
Working at night, a suspected beaver rapidly gnawed his way through several trunks, and high winds did the rest. Rather than gathering larger wood to build a dam, the animal is apparently after the tender twigs and leaves at the top of the tree and is storing them in a hidden den as food for the winter.
At least three trees are down including the pictured one which represents about 15 years of growth. More than a dozen others have lost bark to the busy creature.
Darrin Scott, parks director for the Town of Olathe, has set out a live trap in hopes of capturing and relocating the beast. As of Nov. 22, parks personnel haven’t caught the beaver, but they also haven’t seen the animal or spotted him on camera, so they’re hoping their attempts at capture have made him uncomfortable enough to leave the area.
Meanwhile the area where the most trees are damaged has been surrounded by a barricade to discourage human foot traffic.
Among other features, the park includes a playground, a fishing pond and a disc-golf course.
Don Benjamin is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.