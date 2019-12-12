Dr. Robert Brethouwer has practiced family medicine in Montrose since 1966, and in his words “I’ve delivered several hundred babies in my time.” And during those years, he has created an extensive collection of caricatures of his colleagues.
“When I was a kid I just started copying comic books, just for something fun to do.” As time progressed, so did his skills. “I did the artwork for my high school yearbook, that was my first real drawing project. I just drew what I saw, and people liked it.”
After high school, he proceeded into the Air Force where he started a booklet called “Air Farce.” “It was well received by the enlisted men, as I made fun of the senior officers, but the senior officers shut me down, they didn’t think it was as funny.”
From the Air Force, he went to the University of Nebraska and then on to medical school. In med school, he did artwork for the school yearbooks and did a lot of cartoons and caricatures, for his enjoyment.
When he returned to Montrose he followed in the family footsteps. His grandfather was a family practitioner in Montrose starting in 1909. Then his dad joined his grandfather in 1934. Dr. Bob joined his father in 1966 and continued with him until the mid 80’s when his father retired. Dr. Bob retired in 2015, but still keeps on with his caricatures of hospital staff. “I’m current, even with the latest new addition of doctors at the hospital.”
During his many years of practice in Montrose, he says he’s seen it all. “When we started, a family physician did it all. Births, deaths, broken bones, surgeries, there were no specialists.”
“And in my early years of practice, I would think nothing of taking a heifer in payment for prenatal services. I had them out at a friend’s farm, at one point I had about a dozen head, but that all changed. When I went out to the farm to check, there was only one left, the caretaker said they died of old age, but I got a good steak out of that one.”
Now that he is retired Dr. Bob enjoys golf and singing with his barbershop quartet, The Black Canyon Barbershop Chorus. He was an avid Goldwing motorcyclist and rode to Canada 15 times, and into Mexico five times. He is also an accomplished archerist.
The hospital is sending his original caricatures to the subjects of the caricatures and the hospital says they have been well received. Over his career span, Dr. Bob has drawn 191 caricatures, all in fun and humor, for his co-workers. Montrose Memorial Hospital is working on combining his caricatures into a book as a tribute for his years of service.
