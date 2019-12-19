A special delivery came through the skies Tuesday, just in time to give a hand up to rural veterans this Christmas.
The ninth-annual CABA/VFW Airlift was brought about by Kenn Kline of Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA), numerous Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and volunteers. More than 40 aircraft and pilots will deliver more than 18,000 pounds to veterans in rural areas across the state of Colorado this Christmas.
Volunteer pilots flew into Montrose in a plane donated by Mile High SkyDiving. Brooks Dickerson and Dusty Rider donated their time, as they thought it was a worthy cause. Their trip was delayed from Sunday because of the snow storm, but they said it was an easy flight in on Wednesday with only some buffeting winds around the peaks. Dickerson and Rider both joked: “We had to load this cargo ourselves! We don’t normally have to load cargo onto the plane!” referring to their skydivers, who just climb aboard.
Delivered to the Delta, Grand Junction, and Montrose VFW posts was cargo that included food and presents for area veterans. Volunteers from each post helped the pilots unload the cargo and get it into the correct truck, to be delivered to their area veterans.
In its first year the project delivered less than 1,800 pounds to seven locations. This year, more than 1,500 pounds was delivered for the three local VFW posts alone. The project has grown each year as more people learn about it and want to become involved.
At its inception CABA, based out of Centennial airport in Denver, wanted to have a yearly event to help demonstrate the value of airports, and pilots, to rural communities.
The CABA teams with the Western Colorado University aviation program to get more pilots involved and have a local organization in Denver that gives them goods at cost to help with the program.
“We want to keep this going and showcase what can be done in rural airports and areas,” said Kline, a CABA board member. “It keeps growing each year, and we’d like to see it go into other states also. We always need more volunteers, to help coordinate in Centennial and also help keep track of the flights, so volunteers aren’t waiting on the ground for delayed flights.”
