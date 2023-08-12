Child sexual abuse is always an important topic, and these days the word “grooming” is thrown around a lot; accurately and inaccurately. But most people may not know what that word means; and how the process it describes can be stopped.
Myths like “Stranger danger,” and, more recently, conspiracies like the “Wayfair kids” can permeate, or even dominate, the discussion about child sexual abuse.
But, child sex abuse-prevention expert Anna Sonoda told a crowd of Western Slope residents and law enforcement officials Thursday, “We’re actually afraid of the wrong evil.”
The word “grooming" itself has even become something of a dog whistle hurled at the LGBTQ community. But Sonoda emphasized it’s a specific, premeditated process, not an insult to be used in addressing a different conversation.
“'Grooming' is being applied to circumstances which is not an accurate use of the term; we need to be referring to the selective process of handpicking kids and families on their ability to be victimized,” she said. “If we call everything 'grooming,' grooming loses its meaning.”
Child sexualization, pornography and what’s appropriate for children, she said, are different. But they aren’t by any means limited to the LGBTQ community, and the word “grooming” or the protection of children shouldn’t be relegated to a divisive, political issue.
Most of the time, child predators aren’t lurking in the shadows, waiting to snatch a child off the street — they’re undertaking a vicious, calculated process of endearing themselves to the child and family, a process that starts out seemingly innocent enough and takes a sinister turn. And it’s a process, Sonoda emphasized, that can be stopped if parents and members of the community like coaches, teachers and pediatricians know what to look for and have the courage to say something.
Sonoda gave a presentation Wednesday called “Protecting our Children” at the Montrose Pavilion Event Center. The event was organized by the Rotary Clubs of Montrose and Delta and Montrose Interact Club.
Child sex abuse is a massive problem, she said; 1 in 10 children will experience it before they turn 18. But the perpetrators of this abuse aren’t usually mysterious boogeymen; 93% are known and trusted by the family, and 34% are family members themselves. Many are serial offenders.
And most of the crime — around 70% of it — goes unreported. Of cases that are investigated, around half are dropped.
But there’s hope; Sonoda said in the vast majority of cases, predators follow a “predictable, intentional set of actions” — grooming.
Sonoda has a master’s degree in social work, and her most formative work came from providing clinical therapy to sex offenders while learning about how they operate. She also wrote the book "Duck Duck Groom," which delves deeper into the thought process of child predators and how to spot and stop them.
Anyone could be a groomer, she emphasized, but most people aren’t, and normal people can outnumber and stop predators.
She suggested a risk-reduction model. Children can still participate in sports, school activities, religion, etc, but there are certain things parents should watch for in each of these cases.
The process of grooming is like setting a trap; it begins sweet, and in the first stage predators endear themselves to the family, complementing the child and family, playing on kids' desire to feel like they are special and parents’ desire to believe their kids are special. In many cases, parents are being groomed too, to trust this person and give them more access to the children.
In the second stage, the groomer may begin giving gifts, whether it’s providing kids with online money for a video game, or offering to pay a car note for a struggling family.
Soon things take a turn; predators may start offering children “forbidden fruit,” like vape pens, alcohol or R-rated movies, so long as they don’t tell their parents. This plays on children’s fear of getting in trouble — and weaponizes their guilt to keep them silent.
Finally, with a trap set, groomers aim to lock it with threats and may begin hands-on behavior. Throughout the process, they’ve slowly isolated the child from their family and sowed distrust for that child’s caregivers, and will use the child’s fear to keep them silent.
Sonoda said parents need to discuss child sex abuse with their kids, teach them the difference between harmful secrets and privacy and reiterate that their children can come to them for anything.
Predators exhibit behaviors to look out for, and not every adult who shows affection to children is one of them. A major tell, Sonoda said, is predators look to elevate themselves above parental authority, by doing things like taking kids to see a movie they know parents wouldn't approve of. They also frequently tend to relate to kids inappropriately, either by acting too much like “one of the kids” or trying to elevate a child and treat them as an adult.
Throughout the process, parents and caring adults can look for strange behaviors and talk about them. Is a certain child getting singled out too much by a coach who’s too friendly with that specific kid? Does a child suddenly want to quit an activity they have always enjoyed? Are there other sudden changes in a child’s behavior, grades or hygiene?
Some predators skip steps in this process; for instance, a family member may not need to introduce themselves to the parents and gain their trust.
And this whole process can happen online, through spaces like Minecraft DM’s or social media. Parents can download apps to monitor their children's online phones and be wary of social media and gaming apps that do not allow for such monitoring. They should be wary of direct messaging activity, especially the kind that escalated into further actions like texts, then phone calls and requests to meet up. Requests for photos or weird information, like if a kid is home alone, are also suspicious signs that the sender is not another child.
Sonoda also encouraged the “Wait til 8” movement that suggests not giving children smartphones before 8th grade, and said: “A smart device is not a necessity for childhood.”
A classic “dumb” phone will do the trick for younger children who still need to connect with parents or family members.
Religious leaders, medical professionals, teachers, coaches and neighbors also have what Sonoda calls “privileged access” to kids — and she emphasized the mantra of “trust but verify.”
Some of these people are well-respected in the community, making reporting them a more daunting task. Others are people who children may automatically trust or fear, while some have special knowledge that may incline parents to defer to their suggestions.
For example, parents may not think to question it when a doctor suggests a medical procedure is done a certain way or wants time alone with a child in an exam room. In this situation, Sonoda said parents should do their research on the doctor and what typical care includes for their child’s age group. And while it’s common for doctors to sometimes ask parents to step out and give their child privacy, some providers will make a point of bringing a second staff member into the room when the parent leaves.
Pediatricians, she told the Daily Press, can also play a pivotal role in the fight against grooming, by using the position of trust they have with children to model good behavior, use accurate names for genitals and asking for consent before doing certain procedures.
Another example, religious leaders, often enjoy a respected position in communities, and their perceived closeness to a deity can give them ammunition to emotionally manipulate kids and families.
Clergy, Sonoda explained, project the “awe of the gown,” and by nature call families to be vulnerable. But this can be exploited, as predators can abuse the fact that children feel inclined to obey them, or further manipulate them during and after abuse by trying to emphasize the spiritual importance of “forgiveness.”
Sonoda explained predators as running on “GAS” — grooming, access and space. The last component is one that people working with children can take steps to mitigate, and make families and children more comfortable. Most hands-on abuse happens behind closed doors with no witnesses, but there are ways to reduce one-on-one interactions between children and adults.
In general, people like coaches and tutors can limit this by keeping doors open, having a second adult in the room if possible, remaining in public spaces and keeping the lights on. Most, she said, should be happy to follow these steps, because it also protects them from suspicion.
And many predators, Sonoda added, bounce at the first sign of suspicion from concerned parents and adults. It’s on the adults in a community to protect children, she emphasized, and whether someone is a respected religious leader or the neighbor next door, sometimes adults need to put on their “big girl pants” and make a report or raise suspicion, even if there could be consequences.
This doesn’t always mean calling 911 — reporting could be talking to a school principal or a supervisor, but it should always be followed up on to see what action was taken.
“It’s on us to prevent grooming, to intervene,” Sonoda concluded.