In the midst of the Franco-Mexican War, 2,000 Mexican soldiers led by General Ignacio Zaragoza fought off 6,000 French Troops — an army triple their size — during the Battle of Puebla.
This victory falls on May 5, 1862. Its anniversary is commemorated in countries like Mexico and the United States during Cinco de Mayo. Over the last 161 years it has grown to be a celebration of Mexican culture and history.
The 30 or so Montrose High School students who make up the school’s League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are hosting a Cinco de Mayo festival to share their culture with the community at the MHS Auxiliary Gym from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Friday, May 5.
This is the fourth year the high school's LULAC has put together this event full of food, dancing and inclusivity. The first two years happened pre-pandemic in Centennial Plaza, but the festival made a strong return last year at the high school.
“We’re just trying to get the culture out there for everyone to enjoy and have a good time,” said Becky Moreno, MHS head secretary and LULAC sponsor.
The event was started by a former school district employee; now Moreno and her students have made it a tradition for Montrose's community.
Moreno said her students play a big part in putting the festival together, from creating “pretty cool centerpieces” to crafting tissue flowers to making other important decisions.
LULAC is an organization through which students give back through community service as well as develop their leadership skills. As the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the U.S., LULAC's goal is to advance the conditions and civil rights of Hispanic Americans.
At Friday's festival, people can expect a DJ, games and prizes, carriage rides, an ice cream truck and volleyball.
Although the event is free, as well as certain booths like the one offering face painting, the photo booth and some other attractions accept donations.
The vendors and booths boasting food like tamales, tacos, pozole, and a variety of desserts cost money, but the proceeds help their affiliated school or community club.
Some former students and their families will have booths to raise money for postsecondary education. The event also funds the Cinco de Mayo scholarship to further assist students pursuing higher education.
The only requirements for the Cinco de Mayo scholarship are that the students are bilingual, fill out the scholarship form and write an essay about how being bilingual has affected them. This is the fourth year of the scholarship.
“Scholarships are our big thing,” said Moreno. “We want them all to have a chance to go to school.”
This year LULAC is giving out two scholarships worth $1,000 each.
While dance performances have been a part of past iterations of the festival — in fact, Moreno calls it the “main show” — this year is the first year that a dance group from Mexico reached out to LULAC about performing. The six dancers of the group Danza Folklorica will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“We’ve always had dancers," said Moreno, explaining that previous performers were local dancers. "But it's the first time we have a group from Mexico.”
Artwork chosen by MHS’ art and ceramics teachers will be showcased in the school’s library for community members to appreciate during the festivities as well.
“Come enjoy a fun night out and help support our scholarships for our students, furthering their education,” finished Moreno.
Those interested in celebrating Cinco de Mayo and learning about Mexican culture can park in MHS’s parking lots off of Townsend Avenue, near the entrance to the auxiliary gym.
