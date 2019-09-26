Ever wonder where those grand champion 4-H and FFA hogs that win all the fair competitions come from? Maybe not. But, maybe you should, because they don’t just happen. It happens because members of those organizations find people like Ken Jones, way out there on the end of Carnation Road, just a little northeast of Olathe.
“I raise show hogs,” says the guy in the cotton hat, with the little black and white pig shadowing his every step. “That little guy was a runt of the litter; he got through a hole in the fence one day and now he follows me everywhere.” The pig has a name, “Piggy.”
Jones and his wife Linda live on a quarter section of land where Carnation Road ends at 6200 Road. Their neat and tidy house and outbuildings sit on an adobe knoll behind some fruit trees — a nectarine, apple and pear.
“I’ve been trying to keep up with that nectarine tree. I love ‘em and I eat ‘em all the time, but I am losing the battle,” he says, looking at a laden tree shading a few dozen nectarines already lying in the grass.
The Jones family came to Colorado in 1950 and settled first near Salida. Ken was 10 then.
“We had some sheep, that was a main thing, and we had 17 milk cows, and you know who had to milk ‘em,” he grinned and pointed to his upper forearm. “This muscle was way up here in those days from squeezing and pulling all those udders twice a day.”
Ken hated milking cows. And, the Salida experiment was a disaster for the Joneses anyway. The Little Arkansas River pretty much dried up in the early 1950s, as did their farm. So, they headed on over Monarch Pass and Cerro Summit to the Uncompahgre River Valley. In Olathe, the Joneses settled on running sheep and hogs. Ken began specializing in excellent swine stock. But nothing was easy.
“The Depression almost took us out,” he says. He’s not talking about the so-called Great Depression of the 30s; he’s referring to what happened in the late 70s and early 80s.
“We survived that, but just barely,” he talks about the 14-percent loan to build a house and his father losing everything. He tells of a $10,000 tractor that went on auction for a few hundred dollars.
But Jones kept on working and building his prize swine herd. And he was successful.
“I have had 41 champions over the past three dozen years,” he says. He showed all over the country, and as he did, the question among swine aficionados was, who is this guy from Olathe — Colorado, not Kansas — and how do we get some of his bloodline?
“Things went pretty well for a long time. I would sell 80 or 90 prize hogs every year,” he says. FFA students, 4-H members, and other livestock exhibitors wanted the Jones hog blood in their animals.
“I had a closed herd for 30 years,” Jones explains. All the breeding and production came from the same line. The champions kept coming. And so did the customers. In those days the Jones outfit would keep as many as 80 sows and a half dozen boars. The line produced top weight gainers, some going as low as two-point-three pounds of food per pound gained. A well-finished show hog should way 280 to 310 pounds.
“Three to one is considered pretty good, so were way ahead of the curve,” Jones says.
Then came a part of his life that leaves the hog farmer in a state of wonderment.
“People started telling lies about me and my hogs,” Jones says with a hint of anger in his voice. But he carries more hurt than anger. His competitors could not stop one of the winningest hog breeders with a better product so they went with deception and deceit. It’s a story that’s been told many times over the centuries.
His business did suffer, but a lot of folks stuck with him and he is still producing prize swine.
“I have 28 sows,” Jones says. Most of them are cross breeds that Jones has developed. He has some Duroc breed hogs. His Duroc line was very successful, to the unfortunate point that judges began ignoring not only his line but those of other breeders. Durocs were “out.” But he keep on going.
With African swine flu, cold winters, an overbearing nectarine tree, and now a broken tractor, what keeps Ken Jones awake at night?
“I actually sleep pretty well. But if I do wake up and start thinking, the idea that people would lie to hurt Linda and me bothers me. I just don’t understand it,” he says.
Meanwhile back in the sties, the baby pigs keep getting born. The sows stay healthy and the boars just wait for their chance.
“We haven’t had an indication that the African flu is in this part of the country,” he says, “although that VSV (vesicular stomatitis) thing has moved into the swine herds in Southern Colorado. I’ll have to keep an eye on my hogs.”
The only thing that Jones thinks about as fall moves on is a cold winter. He tells the story of a winter that got down to minus 17 degrees and he did lose six piglets. Each sty has a nursery with a heat lamp where the sow feeds the young and shares her warmth. If the little ones make it through the first 24 hours, they can usually make it from there on.
“The hogs can handle cold down to about 11 degrees,” Jones says. “Below that we have to take corrective measures.” A desperate measure that he tried one night was getting into the nursery with some of the piglets.
“I put on as many layers as I could handle. Then I got in with them,” Jones said. Jones is not a not a big man, so he was able to squeeze into the nursery. “But, after a little while I was absolutely frozen. I had to get into the house. I worried about those little pigs all night, but they made it.”
When we originally drove up the gravel road to the Jones farm we were looking for information on an ancient dugout livestock shelter, loading chute and what looked like an imploded old house. We found Jones running water for his hogs into some clever drinking stations.
Simply constructed, the station is a 10-inch piece of poly pipe, with a pipe cap on the bottom, and a lick valve in the side. He said he bought them initially, but he builds his own now. He was recently working on finishing his winter feed corn crop and he got one more setback. His tractor engine froze up. A short block replacement is going to cost him $6,000. He said he’ll figure out how to handle it. He has no idea of quitting.
“If you retire, you die. And I don’t take vacations. I just don’t trust anybody to take good care of my hogs,” he says.
The original subject of our call? The land he bought was an old cattle outfit that dates back to the 1890s. The rubble that looks like a house imploded? One did. Jones says he was working in the sties and heavy noise rumbled up the valley.
“I looked down the hill and saw a big plume of dust rise up,” he recalls.
The old ranch house had in fact caved in on itself.
Jones leaves the old dugout barn, loading chute and the remains of the ranch house as they were. It’s kind of a memorial to the hardscrabble life of the pioneers to this Western Slope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.