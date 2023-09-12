230912-news-snap

 Volunteers help distribute food at a Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food pantry on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 in Aurora, Colorado. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Food banks and pantries in Colorado are feeling the pressure of increased demand as more people are experiencing food insecurity amid high inflation and reduced government benefits. 

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have relied on expanded monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a federal program that provides food aid to low-income families. But those SNAP emergency allotments ended on March 1, drastically reducing the aid families receive and the number of eligible recipients.



