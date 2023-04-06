230407-state-gun reform

Students from around the Denver metro area march with Students Demand Action to the Colorado Capitol following a shooting at Denver East High school. (Photo courtesy of Vic Bencomo)

Student leaders across the Denver metro area want their voices to be heard by the adults making school-safety decisions as they balance being high school students and consistently advocating for gun reform.

Students Demand Action groups have formed at multiple high schools across the city in the last year amid increasing gun violence burdening teens and schools, particularly at Denver East High School. Hundreds of Denver Public Schools students and some from surrounding districts have marched to the Colorado Capitol to testify in favor of gun reform and press legislators on how they plan to keep students in schools safe.



