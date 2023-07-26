The Kastendieck siblings — Asher, 10, Porter, 6, and Remma, 2 — continued a family tradition, following in their father Justin's footsteps, or rather pedal rotations, and competing in the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo's kiddie tractor pull Tuesday, July 25.
It's more than just a tractor pull — it's a family tradition.
Tuesday evening at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo's kiddie tractor pull was a big deal for the Kastendieck family, especially for 10-year-old Asher, who won the event for his age division.
"I think it was 40 or 50 feet that he pulled it," said Asher's mom, Hillary Kastendieck. "He was like, 'it was the hardest thing I've ever done.' He came out and his little legs were just shaking."
The tractor pull — the fair features both the kiddie event, with pedal-powered tractors, and its full-grown counterpart — involves hauling gradually increased weighted loads to see who can go the farthest. Young Asher was pretty much born in the tradition.
"His daddy, Justin, use to compete in the tractor pull when he was little," Hillary noted. "So, when he came along, we were like, 'can't wait to get him in there.'"
As Asher is about to age out of the kiddie event, it was nice to cap off his run with a win. But this wasn't the first time, as as he has also pulled the most weight the farthest distance for several years now. His first win came in 2019, then after a year off during Covid he also won the pull in 2021 and 2022.
While Asher is aging out of the event, the Kastendieck clan has two more competitors still hauling: little brother Porter, 6-years-old, and little sister Remma, only 2-years-old. While Porter already has a win under his belt, Remma is just getting a feel for the tractor pull.
Next year, Asher will join his parents in cheering on his brother and sister as they continue the family tradition and aim for the high standard their brother has forged in the local kiddie tractor pull event.
"It's definitely something we look forward to every year and love that our kids enjoy it as much as their daddy did when he was little," said Hillary. "And we think it's hilarious that Asher has swept the competition every year that he's competed! He's got grit, that one!"
