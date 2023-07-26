It's more than just a tractor pull — it's a family tradition. 

Tuesday evening at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo's kiddie tractor pull was a big deal for the Kastendieck family, especially for 10-year-old Asher, who won the event for his age division. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?