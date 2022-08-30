A first look at MCSD early enrollment shows a gradual return to pre-pandemic numbers

As of Aug. 29, 6,066 students were enrolled, continuing the district’s efforts to recuperate enrollment since its historic 5.7% drop from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
Enrollment is gradually returning to pre-pandemic numbers for Montrose County School District, with nearly 40 more enrollments this fall compared to last August.
As of Aug. 29, 6,066 students were enrolled, continuing the district’s efforts to recuperate enrollment since its historic 5.7% drop from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year. The preliminary enrollment data mark a 0.61% increase for Montrose County School District’s (MCSD) first few weeks of the school year, which began Thursday, Aug. 18.
While enrollment data won’t stabilize until MCSD sees the official October count, MCSD spokesman Matt Jenkins said the district is excited to see students returning to the classroom.
“Looking at the initial numbers, we’re generally at the same place we were pre-pandemic,” said Jenkins, adding that the district traditionally registers around 6,000 students each year. MCSD was among districts across the state and country to see a steep decline in registrants following the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
“We’re super glad to hear that we’re getting our kids back so that we can see their smiling faces.”
A first look at preliminary enrollment numbers:
According to Jenkins, student enrollment numbers roll over from May counts, so MCSD won’t track the number of students who moved out of the district over the summer until October’s reporting date. The Colorado Department of Education annually conducts a mandatory enrollment count audit.
MCSD’s Early Childhood Centers and six elementary schools saw just over 2,590 enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year, according to early counts. District middle schools counted 1,122 registrants while Olathe Middle and High School registered 534 students.
Montrose’s newest high school, Black Canyon High School, documented 85 students and Montrose High School clocked in just over 1,300 student enrollments.
Finally, the district’s three alternative schools saw nearly 420 student enrollments for the school year.
“We are grateful that we’ve got families who are bringing their kids back to school in person and our school staff are all excited to greet students as we start the new school year,” said Jenkins.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
