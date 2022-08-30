A first look at MCSD early enrollment shows a gradual return to pre-pandemic numbers

As of Aug. 29, 6,066 students were enrolled, continuing the district’s efforts to recuperate enrollment since its historic 5.7% drop from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Enrollment is gradually returning to pre-pandemic numbers for Montrose County School District, with nearly 40 more enrollments this fall compared to last August.

As of Aug. 29, 6,066 students were enrolled, continuing the district’s efforts to recuperate enrollment since its historic 5.7% drop from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year. The preliminary enrollment data mark a 0.61% increase for Montrose County School District’s (MCSD) first few weeks of the school year, which began Thursday, Aug. 18.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

