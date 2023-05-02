A grant helped River Valley develop a program for pregnant moms using opioids – but no one is biting

Montrose-based River Valley Family Health Centers has had all the tools in place for a year to offer a Medicaid-covered, comprehensive care program to pregnant women misusing opioids. So far, it’s had zero active participants.
“We thought we would have five to 10 women,” said River Valley Physician Assistant, Clinical Director and Substance Use Director Rachel Stranathan. "We’re still hopeful that we can enroll a participant that will benefit from this.”
The reason likely isn’t a lack of qualified participants — behavioral health issues, including opioid misuse, are the leading cause of maternal mortality in Colorado, and River Valley’s Medication Assisted Treatment program for addiction disorders regularly serves 60-75 patients that have opioid use disorders.
A 2023 report from the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing, which provided an analysis of births in 2021 covered by the state’s Medicaid program, Health First Colorado, showed an increase in behavioral health-related issues among pregnant women and newborns.
“One example is the trend in substance-exposed newborns (SEN) and babies diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) that was already increasing pre-pandemic,” the report states. “In 2020, 3.8% of babies covered by Health First Colorado were SEN and/or diagnosed with NAS. This was a 30.6% increase from 2019 (2.9%).”
The Health Centers’ M.O.M, or Maternal Opioid Misuse, program is one of two in Colorado funded by a federal grant aimed at helping pregnant women with opioid use disorders. It involves a comprehensive team and range of services aimed at meeting the medical and social needs of pregnant women to help them recover from opioid misuse, deliver safely and manage the postpartum period.
Colorado was awarded the Maternal Opioid Misuse Model grant from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare services to implement the care model in Health First Colorado in December 2019, and by last spring River Valley had a network in place to implement it.
Pregnant women must first enroll in the program, which involves signing a consent form for data to be anonymously reported, and be covered by Health First Colorado. The next step is a series of intake screenings including for social needs, tobacco and drug use, anxiety and other health needs.
Participants then, if they are not already, become patients of Alpine Women’s Center for obstetrics care and River Valley for medication-assisted treatment, according to Stranathan. The latter involves using carefully-managed drugs like Buprenorphine that curb opioid cravings and reduce withdrawal symptoms.
“It allows people to be sober, and to not be in withdrawal, and be a member of society that is not using substances,” Stranathan said of the treatment.
River Valley also contracts with Dr. Ryan Jackman, an addiction specialist in Grand Junction, for clinical oversight to ensure the treatment program is appropriate and works with community partner Road to Me Recovery to help participants with social needs like housing, transportation, food and social services.
Participants can continue the program for one year after delivery and get postpartum care and help connecting with pediatricians for the child, according to Stranathan.
She explained River Valley’s program uses a contingency management model, which is a “well-studied but newer concept in providing care for substance abuse” that involves rewarding participants with gift cards to retailers like Walmart for milestones like making appointments.
Despite the comprehensive care offered by the program, Stranathan said a patient is yet to see it through. While two women have enrolled, both dropped off the radar.
It’s not for a lack of trying on River Valley’s part; it has led an effort to increase screenings for drug use throughout healthcare providers in Montrose and Delta, so pregnant women who report opioid misuse can be given information about the program. Women undergoing medication-assisted therapy at River Valley who get pregnant can also sign up, and Stranathan said River Valley has done outreach throughout Montrose and Delta at family court, Child Protective Services and other healthcare providers.
But, she said, “Substance use in pregnant women is a difficult conversation to have.” And the program’s target audience isn’t always easy to reach.
Some women fear disclosing drug use, even confidentially, could lead to CPS taking away kids they already have or the baby they’re carrying. Others may not have a primary care or obstetrics provider at all and are difficult to connect with because they aren’t going to these healthcare centers where screening is taking place. And, pregnant women using opioids face a social stigma, which may make coming forward even more difficult, according to Stranathan.
She said women can join the program without fear of being reported to CPS solely for substance use.
“The big buzzword in our world is ‘drug abuse does not equal child abuse,” she said. However, she noted the clinicians are mandatory reporters, which means they must report to CPS if they believe child abuse is taking place.
“We are not CPS. We are not here to take your child away,” she said. “We will not report you just because you're pregnant and using substances.”
Women interested in the program can visit or call River Valley, (970) 497-3333, Montrose Regional Health or Alpine Women’s Center for more information or to enroll.