A ‘Kaleidoscope’ of talent: Local composers debuting pieces Sunday

In just 11 years since she began tapping into her musical talents, Anwen Borgo has gone from playing to also composing for the Valley Symphony Association.
That’s impressive on its own, but all the more so because Borgo is only 15. She began picking at the piano at age 4, with her skills growing from there.
Sunday, the Valley Symphony will be playing two of her pieces for strings, Last Time and Egyptian Moon, as well as playing pieces by Richard Hansen of Olathe and a co-composed concerto by oboist Nick Carozza of Grand Junction and bassist Justin Russell of Whitewater.
The concert, “A Kaleidoscope of Local Color: Collaborations and Debuts,” is at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive.
“I like hearing my pieces played and I’m very happy with these pieces. They’re very much how I wanted them to turn out,” Borgo said Wednesday.
Borgo also played with the Valley Symphony Orchestra, which played one of her compositions last year.
It was a thrill for the young composer. “That was the first time I ever heard any of my pieces played, other than by me or the computer program I like to compose on,” she said.
Borgo, who by age 10 was playing viola, was inspired to join the youth orchestra after her elder sister joined. When YSO members are considered sufficiently advanced, they are typically asked to consider the YSA, she said, and the same was true for her.
For the Sunday concert, Borgo created more complex pieces.
“I wanted it to be, because they are more experienced players, to be a little more difficult. I enjoy writing difficult pieces, but I didn’t want to go too far. I wanted it to be difficult, but not impossible,” she said.
“Currently, I am most comfortable writing for strings and pianos. Egyptian Moon does have a harp solo, which will be played by the piano.”
Composing and playing give Borgo an outlet for anger and joy alike.
“I started on piano when I was very little. I almost gave it up at about 7 years old. I felt like I was getting nowhere and couldn’t figure out how piano worked,” she said.
“I stuck with it. Over time, I started learning advanced theory, so I could create chords. … It kind of became an outlet for me.”
When angry, she would pound out her frustrations on the piano. When happy — after ice skating, for instance — she would sit down and compose for a few minutes, although once she’d played it, the composition no longer existed. “I really started composing when I started writing things down when I played on piano. It made it so I could revisit the feelings I had earlier,” Borgo said.
“The pieces I wrote for this orchestra are more contemplative pieces. I started thinking a little more about the emotions and not going frontally for whatever I felt,” Borgo said.
“Egyptian Moon was a more contemplative piece, but it explains how I felt with a minor key, and it wasn’t exactly what I expected to write, but I was happy about it in the end.”
The Valley Symphony Association brings together many talents, of many ages — from Borgo’s 15 years, to violinist Vivian Cheney, who is 94 and has been playing for 86 years, including decades with the VSA.
“She is really talented,” Borgo said, adding that she enjoys being able to work with musicians about her own age in the orchestra, as well as its experienced musicians.
“I love to listen to them play, because they’ve figured out things that only age and time playing their instruments can figure out. It’s very fun for me to hear the 16-year-olds versus, say, the 60-year-olds,” Borgo said.
“The other composers are all very talented. I’m very much looking forward to it.”
The VSA is in its 49th season. The Kaleidoscope of Local Color concert will also feature an established repertoire, including Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, with concertmaster Debra TenNapel, flutists Kathryn Kubinyi and Edie Burgess; Adagio from Mozart’s “Concerto for Clarinet,” with Holly Burgess,
and the tenor's aria from the opera, “The Elixir of Love,” by Donizetti, featuring visiting artists from Grand Junction, tenor David Silvano and harpist Elyse Anderson, along with principal cellist Barb Campbell of Cedaredge.
A complimentary reception will immediately follow the concert.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available online, in Delta at Clubb’s, in Montrose at the Montrose Pavilion and Maggie’s Books, and at the door on event days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.