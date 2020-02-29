Bill Bennett has lived in Montrose for 21 years and is running for the District IV city council seat. With a background in business and involvement in multiple Montrose organizations, he feels that he has the necessary experience to manage resources and work in a group of people for positive change in the community.
Bennett moved to Montrose from Idaho to be closer to his family, and said the city is unique.
“It’s a beautiful place to live,” Bennett said. “It was the best decision we ever made. The people here are great, and it was the right move.”
One of the biggest issues Bennett hopes to address on city council is transparency and communication, as those values lay the foundation for the rest of the government process.
“Transparency is what the whole government should be,” Bennett said. “When transparency isn’t there, things like integrity and trustworthiness tend to disappear also.”
Bennett said he is opposed to city council meetings or information that are not accessible by the public. Because city council decisions directly involve Montrose residents, he believes they should be able to access information quickly and effectively about government activities.
“Good government is open, answers questions and the people know what’s going on,” Bennett said. “We’re not the CIA here, we’re dealing with the public good, we're dealing with our constituents and we should be totally open.”
He also emphasized that in addition to citizens seeking answers on an individual basis, they should be able to get answers in a public setting so that the information is readily available to the entire community.
“I want [a question] to be answered in a public meeting so that the public can hear about it. I’m not just satisfying my curiosity,” Bennett said.
Regarding the Montrose economy, Bennett believes the focus should be shifted away from industry, especially with high shipping costs in the area. Instead, he believes investing in attracting certain demographics -- such as those in retirement -- can help boost the economy.
“We have to look elsewhere besides trying to get industry here, especially anything that’s heavy,” Bennett said. “[A retired demographic] doesn’t take anything from the community, but spends money in the community.”
Bennett also said that people involved in local government should be dedicated to the role and focus on what they can do to help the residents of the community.
“It should be one hard-working job: you’re always on duty, you’re never exempt, you have no authority outside the board room, and the only thing that you can influence is something that the whole board agrees to,” Bennett said. “They should be there to work hard for the betterment of the community and provide honest city government transparency to the people.”
Combining his background and his passion for the Montrose community, Bennett hopes to make plans for the future and lay a foundation for the community by staying informed about the background and impact of issues. He emphasized the need to analyze unintended consequences and look at all facets of an action before making a decision.
“I love to take on the unknown,” Bennett said. “I’m a self-starter, I’m curious, I think about things frequently -- I then think of what I want to know about it, and if I don’t know enough, I think about how I’m going to find out… I want to work for the good of the citizens, not the good of the government.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for District IV are David Stockton, Dave Frank and Merri Brennecke. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
