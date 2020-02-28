Charli Oswald moved to Montrose in 2015 and is running for the at-large council seat. After graduating from the Montrose U Leadership Program, serving the past four years on the Board of the Otter Pond Homeowners Association and participating in other local organizations and charities, Oswald has become active in the community and hopes to use her experience to help push the city forward.
“Montrose has become a really special place to me, I love it here,” Oswald said. “Clearly we’re a community of great caring and character, and I want to do all I can to help it thrive.”
With experience as a court reporter and a Chief Operating Officer, Oswald has learned not only legal function, but also how to manage assets and work in large groups of people. Her local experience has expanded upon that to include knowledge of Montrose and the community.
“I’ve been involved in the community and have learned a lot about the unique dynamic of Montrose, with the fact that how it’s located, we’re a bit of island, and yet we’re a pass-through that reaches a much larger population than those that live here,” Oswald said. “That creates a unique market.”
One of the issues Oswald hopes to address on city council is the use of tax dollars for business incentives.
“I’m not sure that we’re utilizing our dollars in the most advantageous way,” Oswald said. “People move here for all kinds of reasons, but quality of life is what I hear most often, and I view that as an incentive for why people start their businesses here. I think using tax dollars only disincentivizes those who could use a tax break.”
Oswald hopes to instead use tax dollars on necessary city functions and focus on community improvement for Montrose residents.
“I hear from other people that there’s a frustration that we’re putting too much money and energy into the fun things and not enough into the necessities. That’s something I would like to take a closer look at. I think it’s gonna take hard work, community participation and utilizing the great skills of our city employees,” Oswald said. “That’s one reason why I want to see more of our dollars spent turning inward instead of attempting to incentivize outside businesses.”
Aware of the issues facing Montrose, Oswald hopes to address infrastructure and housing shortages to encourage young people to stay in the area and expand the city’s economy.
“I know we have some really big issues to address, and we need to do it in a much more determined way… The challenges are, as far as jobs and housing shortage in the lower end, and businesses that are suffering, helping people that need help,” Oswald said. “I know we have to put more effort into our infrastructure.... I would like to see more education opportunities come to Montrose, [and] we definitely want to look for ways to stop youth out-migration.”
Oswald said she appreciates the work of the current members of city council, but hopes to add a new perspective and dedicate herself to growth in the community.
“I have great respect for the time that council has devoted to the community, but I have a distinct difference, I believe, in the role of government,” Oswald said. “I think it’s time to look at the future of Montrose through new eyes, and I am running to give the community a choice. I have the time and the motivation, and I would be very proud to serve all the citizens of Montrose as we grow.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for the at-large seat are Barbara Bynum (incumbent), Paul Arbogast, Yvonne Meek and Ed Ulibarri. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
