City Council candidate Dave Frank was born in Montrose Memorial Hospital and has lived in the same Montrose house for the past 27 years. He currently serves on the Montrose Planning Commission, the Montrose Community Foundation, and on the Board of Directors of Montrose Rotary. He also has experience with various organizations in the community, including the Magic Circle Players community theater.
Frank has run for County Commissioner and was involved in the Public Safety Citizen Advisory Committee. He said his experience with learning the interactions between city and county government helped him better understand the history and process of city council.
“That, coupled with my experience and being involved in Montrose makes me a good candidate,” Frank said. “I’m familiar with the current issues and the backstory, the history of different projects, and how they overcame those troubles.”
Frank said his background in civic engagement has helped him learn to work with people and make decisions.
“We’ve had to deal with very emotionally charged issues and we have had to do a lot of in-depth analysis of things that are going on,” Frank said. “Those issues have prepared me because it has given me the context, knowledge and background to make an informed decision.”
For city council, Frank emphasized the need for an objective and fair decision-making process, especially in complex situations with multiple perspectives. He also believes it is necessary to take time to fully understand a situation before moving forward.
“I recognize that we need to have community involvement from people that are careful, thoughtful and evaluate both sides of issues before making a decision,” Frank said.
Another primary challenge he hopes to address in city council is the communication between local government and the town’s residents.
“The biggest challenge that city council faces is clear communication,” Frank said. “The city is very transparent on what they’re doing; they’re providing information, if asked, for nearly everything. The problem is the public doesn’t know where or who to ask, and that leads to the perception of ‘behind doors’ deals.”
Frank said that while city council makes an effort to be transparent with Montrose citizens, he feels that sometimes the public’s input or understanding gets lost in the translation between work sessions and meeting discussions. He hopes to improve the public’s knowledge of city council decision processes and where their tax dollars go.
“[I want to] make sure we account very clearly where the money is spent, and make sure we educate the public on why certain decisions are being made,” Frank said. “Making sure the public has a better understanding.”
Honesty is what Frank believes to be the most important core value in a leadership role, and he hopes that more straightforward communication between city council and the community will help push the city forward.
“I think that sometimes people expect politicians to give the happiest answer, and the reality is that sometimes the answer isn’t going to be pleasing,” Frank said. He emphasized that he plans to be honest, even if “the truth is uncomfortable… as long as it’s the truth and as long as it’s an honest answer.”
Frank explained that being a Montrose native has enhanced his connection to the community, making the wellbeing of the city a priority in his campaign for city council.
“I care deeply about the community of Montrose,” Frank said. “I want to make sure we continue on that gradient of making Montrose one of the best places to live on the West Slope, if not all of Colorado.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for District IV are David Stockton, Merri Brennecke and William Bennett. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
