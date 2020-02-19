David Stockton, candidate for the District IV City Council seat, has had a consistent presence at all city council meetings since 2017. He ran for city council two years ago and served on the Public Safety Citizens Advisory Committee, emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement in local government.
“I think everybody has a responsibility to engage in government, whether it's through a vote or active participation,” Stockton said.
Growing up in a military family, Stockton relocated frequently during his formative years, which gave him the experience of meeting new people and integration into different cultures. He later served for three and a half years in the U.S. Air Force, and has lived in Colorado since 1984.
After 34 years of experience with AT&T, Stockton has held roles such as technical advisor and manager. Through his career, he learned a diverse management skill set, efficiently working with large groups of people, budgets and logistics.
Stockton feels his extensive experience through his career in terms of management and teamwork has prepared him for a role in city council. One of his focuses is on growing the Montrose community, including the potential of expanding the Colorado Mesa University campus and the ongoing MURA project.
“I’m excited about the MURA investment,” Stockton said. “I think we’re taking what was once a blighted area and making it a viable business and housing area.”
In light of the Russell Stover factory closure, Stockton is also considering what the building could be used for that would most benefit the Montrose community. One of his ideas is to address the housing crunch by converting the plant into affordable lofts or apartments.
One of the primary challenges Stockton hopes to address is the perception of city government throughout the community. He hopes to increase transparency and communication in order to better the understanding between city council and Montrose residents.
“I think one of the challenges that city council and the administration face is the perception of mismanagement in the community,” Stockton said. He emphasized that he saw the benefits of the public meeting on grocery sales tax earlier this year. “If we had more of those types of seminars, that may bring the faith back in the community in our city government. I think there’s a big misperception on how it’s mismanaged, and active communication will improve that.”
Stockton has stayed involved with the community by engaging in mentorship programs, focusing on children from broken homes or that struggle with life or educational challenges. He also helps his neighbors, assisting around the house, helping with construction projects and clearing snow.
“I’ve always wanted to help out in the community, and i think running for city council is an extension of that,” Stockton said. “That zest is still there, I see the city’s done a lot and it’s important to continue.”
Stockton also hopes to involve all areas of the community in the municipal process by expanding the conversation between the public and city council.
“I think trying to get engaged with the citizens and trying to listen to them and meet their needs [is important],” Stockton said. “Bring about the sense of the entire city’s the entire city -- we don’t have segments that are more deserving than another, we all need to come together.”
Stockton encourages the community to participate in upcoming candidate forums as the municipal election draws closer, at which candidates will make their case and answer questions about how they can serve the community.
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for District IV are Dave Frank, Merri Brennecke and William Bennett. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
