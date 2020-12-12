Following a ceremony on Oct. 1 from the City of Montrose and the Delta-Montrose Electric Association, introducing plans for Montrose’s first-ever DC fast charging station for electric vehicles, just a few months remain before EV owners can charge up at a Tesla and ChargePoint station in the city.
Montrose City Councilor Roy Anderson said on Friday that a Tesla representative recently shared with the city that construction would resume in January since the pandemic halted the construction timeline. It’s expected by early spring (or sooner) that the stations will be available.
The stations, located at the corner of North First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue, came at no cost to the city. Rather, the city, already looking to update the parking lot it owns, simply allowed use of the space.
DMEA will own and operate the ChargePoint stations, which sit across from the Tesla stations. The charging station as a whole, sporting Tesla Supercharger and ChargePoint Dual Platform stations, will accommodate the majority of U.S. electric vehicles, including Tesla, Chevy and Nissan.
A grant from the Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead Colorado Program funded 80% of the project, and notably, Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler said, after negotiations with, to a lesser extent, ChargePoint (which entered negotiations later), and Tesla, drove down a potential incentive package to $0.
This came after Tesla, in initial negotiations, requested $50,000 in incentives.
“She (Morgenthaler) really deserves a bunch of credit,” Anderson said.
Beyond providing an economic option for travel — Tesla estimates the charge is around $0.26 per kilowatt hour, while gas stations in Montrose average approximately $2.50 a gallon — it’s expected the stations will lend some support to the city’s economy.
Fueling downtown business
Anderson’s vision to introduce the EV stations started when he reviewed a map that showed a “big, dark” spot in a part of western Colorado. Coming across the Front Range, Montrose presented a logical opportunity to get a charge.
After reviewing a few potential locations — including south Montrose — for the stations with a regional Tesla representative, Anderson and the rep agreed that downtown was the most logical fit. (The parking lot helped, too.)
The stations are close to Main Street (one block over) and there’s several local businesses and restaurants in the area, all which helped fuel the decision. Those businesses will benefit from the proximity, something Anderson grew to learn after local electric vehicle owners corroborated their experiences.
Anderson reported that of the several local electric car owners in Montrose he spoke with, without exception, all said when they set up the electric vehicle to charge (which typically takes 30 minutes to an hour), they end up going for a walk in the nearby area, and typically, spend some of their money.
“We contribute to the future of our state and of the country in terms of electric vehicles, and at the same time, we bring some people in and get them to stop, instead of driving through,” Anderson said. “That was my whole vision and why I wanted to have them not only in Montrose, [but also] downtown versus let’s say around Target or Walmart. The ideal spot was right downtown.”
With the stations expected to be ready in the spring of 2021, and the potential for the pandemic to slow somewhat with a vaccine rollout, Anderson said there’s a chance the downtown area could experience a lively spring and summer, with people anxious for some vacation time.
“Put us on the map”
Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum, shortly after the ceremony, said the charging stations will “ literally put (Montrose) on the map,” and she means in more ways than one.
Not only do the stations make Montrose a more attractive location for out-of-town tourists, those who drive electric vehicles will see Montrose pop up as an option to get a charge.
“When you have an electric vehicle, the locations of charge stations come up on your map,” Anderson said. “... I think it’s a really exciting thing.”
The stations give tourists an opportunity to plan a potential trip ahead of time. By stopping in Montrose, they can charge their vehicles while roaming the downtown area before heading on their way.
The city has experienced steady returns in terms of retail sales tax during the pandemic, outpacing 2019 figures since May as a central “hub” for surrounding communities. Specifically, the city’s use and sales tax numbers show the downtown area is performing similarly, if not better, than retail tax in 2019, but remains far behind retail in south Montrose.
Anderson said the city was looking to move alongside trends with the state regarding electric vehicles, and the stations help move Montrose in that direction.
Streamlining tourism
Obviously, without the stations, travelers would head to different cities on the Western Slope to get their EV charge. Grand Junction, Delta, Pancha Springs are a few that have implemented EV stations.
“They really couldn’t stop here. They go somewhere else,” Anderson said.
But when considering the routes an electric vehicle driver can take before arriving in Montrose, the stations amplify the opportunity for increased tourism, even if it’s for a brief stay.
“If you’re coming across, not using I-70, to come through Monarch Pass and that part of the state, then you need a charge by the time you get here (Montrose),” Anderson said. “My belief, with Black Canyon and all the attractions we have here, this is a wonderful place for vacationers to come, and there’s more and more people with electric cars who’ll want to take vacation.”
People coming from Denver, on their way to southwest Colorado, like Durango, could use Montrose’s stations, and vice versa. It also applies to people coming from Utah, traveling through Grand Junction, Anderson said.
Post-COVID, Anderson anticipates the stations could help Montrose flourish even further.
“I see this as a great opportunity for people to basically come to Montrose, charge their car, go downtown, explore and spend some money,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.