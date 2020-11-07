A look at how Montrose innovated under the business-savvy Chelsea Rosty

In hopes of reeling in the popular Chick-fil-A restaurant to Montrose, Chelsea Rosty sent the company a Valentine’s Day card, a substitute to the usual formal business card or letter.
The Montrose community for years had been clamoring for the restaurant chain. Rosty was hoping to deliver, opting for the holiday look so Montrose could stand out.
“I finally got all the way up to the CEO, which was not easy to do,” Rosty said.
The chain decided that Montrose wasn’t in its expansion plans at the time, but the effort, and style, was notable.
“It got enough attention that they responded,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said. “It speaks to Chelsea’s innovation.”
On Thursday, the 37-year-old completed her nearly four-year tenure as director of business innovation and tourism for the city of Montrose. She’s headed to the Front Range in December to work as the director of marketing and communications for Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, under the city of Denver, a position Bynum and others say she’ll thrive in.
“Chelsea is going to be missed a lot at the city of Montrose,” Bynum said. “... the city of Denver is going to be really lucky to have her.”
It’s a family decision as her family, husband, Phil, and son, Daxen, 2, will call Denver home.
“I feel really connected to the city in a way that it’s sort of part of me and I’m part of it, so it’s hard for me to separate from that,” Rosty said during an interview on Thursday. “But I also look at the last four years of things that have happened that we’ve worked together as a community to accomplish, and I’m just really happy.”
In the position since January of 2017, Rosty’s colleagues say her vision and confidence has helped lift Montrose into a location where businesses are keen on opening up shop.
“She was always the first one there at the meetings,” says Mayfly Outdoors Founder David Dragoo of Rosty’s business recruitment efforts. “Her entrepreneurial approach really attracted businesses to Montrose. I think we will see the fruits of that in the next few years.”
“She did a great job connecting with local businesses,” City Manager Bill Bell said.
That includes Ed LeViness, owner of Ed’s Fly Shop in downtown Montrose. Rosty recruited LeViness, who started the business in 2010 in his home of Steamboat Springs.
“She did a great job,” LeViness said of Rosty. “She definitely showed us the benefits of living in Montrose. Everything was spot on.”
Her work in the community beyond helping businesses thrive is extensive.
“Chelsea was great helping us take the business development model we have been pushing the last several years,” Bell said. “She really helped us take our business development model to the next level.”
Bell pointed out Rosty’s work in elevating the Main Street/DART program, a component Bell introduced years prior. Rosty also helped the city move through levels of accreditation through the program, which was “something that wasn’t done for years,” Bell said, and helped put Montrose on the map nationally after finding success with Opportunity Zone (OZ) ventures.
“Montrose is well known around the county for our leveraging Opportunity Zone program,” Bell added.
In December 2019, Montrose was recognized in the top 20 in Forbes magazine, “Forbes OZ 20: The Top Opportunity Zone Canalysts,” recognition that highlights communities’ efforts to “unlock transformative economic potential and create lasting change.” (The Pearl Fund, a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) investment fund, is an investment in businesses located specifically in Opportunity Zones. Montrose’s recognition was through The Pearl Fund, Dragoo said.)
“Communities like Pagosa Springs, Montrose, and Colorado Springs have been early movers offering education, job training, marketing, and tax incentives to drive growth in OZ tracts,” Forbes VP and Senior Editor Steve Bertoni wrote.
Rosty took a trip to Salt Lake City to receive the award, meeting the people from Forbes.
“It was incredible,” Rosty said.
Dragoo said Rosty played a pivotal role in securing the honor, and “was really instrumental in getting funding and expertise to the city, and bringing awareness to the Opportunity Zone program.”
Dragoo also praised Rosty’s fresh approach — Rosty said her vision for Montrose was improving relationships, diversifying the economy and drawing people together.
“I would say her approach from a city government perspective was really unique,” Dragoo said. “She approached things as a small business owner would, and that approach was very welcomed, and it’s what attracted a lot of people to Chelsea. That’s a real breath of fresh air when you talk about public and private partnerships.”
During her tenure, Rosty was focused on building lasting relationships and creating a foundation the city could thrive on.
“I’d say that’s happened,” she said. “We’re in great relationships with all the organizations and innovated away from the traditional chamber of commerce model. We’ve diversified our economy and that worked out. It’s proven to work, because we (have) gotten through COVID way better than other communities because we weren’t reliant on any single industry.”
It’s true. April saw a drop in year-to-year collected retail sales tax — several businesses were closed with the government ordered shutdowns in place — but through August, Montrose has experienced four straight months of growth from 2019 figures, signifying a strong stream of business traffic. Downtown figures, where a few businesses have shuttered, have held strong, and the unemployment rate, which was at a yearly high of 12% in April, dropped to 5% in September.
Rosty says that stretch was a team effort, in addition to the city’s promotion of Montrose as a “hub” for surrounding communities. The city has emphasized having a diverse economy — Geyser Systems (outdoor manufacturing), Proximity Space (software company) — as Rosty pushed for Montrose to reach and exceed any potential ceiling.
“I definitely think that the Montrose economy is diverse, and one of the things that has allowed us to be successful in 2020. We don’t have all our eggs in one basket. We value big box stores and the unique nature of our local mom and pop stores that make Main Street special,” Bynum said.
Additionally, earlier this year, the city praised Rosty for her work maneuvering the city’s loan program, intended to help small businesses during the pandemic.
“She cared a tremendous amount for our local businesses, and was always working hard to see how the city could help them, especially when COVID hit,” Bynum said. “She really wanted to do everything she could to help businesses weather the pandemic.”
It’s why Rosty put so much emphasis on human capital. Formerly the vice president of marketing and communication relations for NuVista, Rosty was often learning news ways to relate with people. She believes that translated heavily in her interactions with local business owners as she made an effort to reach out and speak with them.
“The better someone does, the better we all do,” she said. “I believe my special skill set has been building relationships and assimilating resources from those relationships, and that helps get things done.”
“It’s really good to have someone that can provide that nexus and be that champion and abasassador when it comes to building that bridge between local business and government, and she was really good at that,” Bell said.
A few projects and programs Rosty appreciated during her tenure were the work done with the Development and Revitalization Team (DART) and Storm King Distilling, among several others.
“That infected me with the bug of, ‘oh, I want to keep doing this,’” Rosty said of enhancing the distillery. “It was a real turning point in our downtown (area).”
The number of success stories aided Montrose’s notoriety statewide. And when Rosty would travel to cities that had heard so much about Montrose, answering questions from those interested in learning about what helps Montrose grow, it was easy.
“I could just talk about the city and how fun it is and the type of things we were doing,” she said. “That was a highlight of the job and something I’m proud of.”
For now, with the role vacant, Bell said he and Bynum will meet with businesses, while also relying on council members and other department heads to meet with potential businesses when needed. There could be some restructuring of assignments to fill the several roles Rosty was juggling.
What’s certain, Bell said, is Rosty will be missed.
“She’s big on self-motivation and trying to build leadership capacity in our community,” Bell said. “She’s thoughtful, energetic — it’s contagious. She really brought that to a lot of organizations and individuals in Montrose and we will all miss that about her.”
Outside of her field, Rosty made sure to take advantage of the outdoors, walking and running the trails in town. She’s also a writer, chasing a Master’s degree. (Rosty used to write for the Montrose Daily Press as a weekly business columnist.)
Rosty, in a Daily Press article from 2017, called Montrose “home.” Originally from Grand Junction, Rosty has spent over a decade in Montrose, making the move and transition “difficult.”
“Montrose has been a main character in my story for the past 12 years,” Rosty said. “It hurts…. it’s a beautiful place to be. It’s a perfect size city to raise a family and enjoy the outdoors. I only hope that there are other people who can benefit from that and maybe some groundwork has been laid to offer the next generation of what the city has in store for it.”
She’s confident the city will continue to expand and thrive.
“I really feel like a community is built on relationships, and that social capital. That is here,” she said. “This community is so strong in that way. You already have the natural beauty, but when you have that connectivity and kindness within the people who live here, it’s a special place. People who come here experience it and feel it.
“So, what I would say to Montrose is thank you. It’s been a heck of a ride and a wonderful place to live and I know that it will be successful as a community for years to come.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
