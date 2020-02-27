Merri Brennecke has been a nurse in Montrose for over 20 years and will be running for the District IV council seat this year. With experience caring for the community and working toward her Masters in Nursing Administration for May 2020, Brennecke said she knows not only how to work with large and diverse groups of people, but also how to allocate finances and resources.
“What got me interested in this is that you sit and listen to everybody complain about how things are going, and I thought, why not be part of the solution?” Brennecke said. “Being a nurse, I feel like I’m a patient advocate, so why not bring that advocacy to the citizens of Montrose and be a voice for them?”
Brennecke emphasized that as a nurse, she has gained the experience of treating everyone in the community equally -- an asset she believes is necessary for city council.
“As a nurse, there’s no bias. You take care of everyone exactly the same, everyone deserves quality care. It doesn’t matter if they have 100 million dollars or if they’re homeless,” Brennecke said. “Everyone deserves the same. That, I believe, makes me a really good candidate because I don’t have those biases.”
While Brennecke said she does not have the same level of business and civic background as other candidates, her experience has taught her the foundations and the importance of serving the public.
“We need to all work together to see what is actually best for the community,” Brennecke said. “Between my education and experience, I may not be completely involved in a business, [but] what I know is how it affects everyone in this community.”
One of the issues Brennecke hopes to address in city council is the rise of taxes in the city, especially their effect on residents with fixed incomes.
“I have a 90-year-old mother, all of these recent tax increases really impact her for being on a fixed budget… If it impacts her, imagine how many other people in this town it impacts,” Brennecke said. “That prompted me to say, somebody needs to fight for those people who don’t have a voice. These might just be little increment increases, but in the long run, some people have to choose between paying their bills and taking their medications. When someone is on a fixed income, it becomes a very big deal to them.”
Brennecke also hopes to further address the closure of Russell Stover and how to help both displaced employees and the community recover.
“As a city, we need to think of how we can get more businesses in such as another company that can house this many employees,” Brennecke said. “With enough people working together, there should be enough ideas to bring it into a strategic planning event to really help these people.”
Because city functions are funded primarily by taxpayers, Brennecke believes the residents of Montrose should have more access to information regarding city council decisions and where their tax dollars go.
“I believe that the citizens, the people who live in the city of Montrose, are funding it, so they need to have transparency and have their questions answered honestly,” Brennecke said. “Just from listening to people in the community, they feel like their voice has been stifled.”
Brennecke hopes that through both nursing and city council, she will be able to continue to serve the public and help push Montrose toward positive change.
“My whole objective being with city council is to work for the citizens of Montrose, and what the the members of our community want,” Brennecke said. “I will give them my all, I will work for them.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for District IV are David Stockton, Dave Frank and William Bennett. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
