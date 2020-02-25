Paul Arbogast, who is running for the at-large Montrose City Council seat, was originally born and raised in a Navy family. He ultimately joined the Navy himself, where he spent nearly 10 years as an electronics technician before moving to Montrose.
“I don’t have the history of all the commissions, I came out here and worked and raised my family and focused on that,” Arbogast said.
However, Arbogast currently owns two small businesses in Montrose; he is the co-owner of Intrinzik and built and operates a professional photography studio. Arbogast said that although his civic engagement is limited, he feels that he has a genuine connection with the residents of Montrose, both in a business and a social mindset.
“Just engaging with the community, seeing where people stand, what they want, being connected with people — I think that’s one of the big things for city council now and why so many people are running,” Arbogast said. “A lot of the people feel a disconnect between the city council and the average citizen of Montrose.”
Arbogast said he chose to run for city council because he felt that he could provide a different perspective, and he wanted to take his ideas and use them to make a difference in the community.
“I’m not sure [city council] is always on the right track, I’m not sure they’re really listening to all the people of the city,” Arbogast said. “Rather than sit back and complain, maybe it’s time to be part of it and fix it.”
Arbogast hopes to continue improving the economy of Montrose, but he feels the focus should be shifted.
“I want to see Montrose grow, [but] I think the growth needs to be more organic,” Arbogast said. He emphasized that most people in the community work in small businesses, so the focus should be on enhancing and building upon them.
While Arbogast feels that the MURA investment will help pave the way to growing the economy and providing more affordable housing, he believes that business incentives should be given out more carefully and with more consideration of taxpayers.
“I’m not sure the city has always made the right decision on incentives for bringing business in,” Arbogast said. “From what I understand, a lot of businesses have not kept up their part of the deal, so when you’re giving away taxpayer money I think a little bit more investigation and a little less risk needs to be used.”
Arbogast also hopes to increase transparency and communication between city council and the community, as most residents are busy with their own lives and not able to actively engage in local government.
“The challenge is going to be sitting down and seeing the big picture. A lot of people don't feel connected, and I know they don’t come to city council meetings, they have lives and families,” Arbogast said. “I want to get out there and tell them what's going on.”
Arbogast feels that the community as a whole has a limited voice in city council matters, and hopes to communicate and work with residents to find a solution that works for as many people as possible.
“Listening to the people and what they want is huge,” Arbogast said. “You’re never going to make everybody happy because we have a lot of people with a lot of different ideas, but quite often it seems the majority is not listened to.”
One of the most important things Arbogast thinks should be present in city council is “a connection with everybody in the community at all levels. Putting information out and talking to people… I’m always there to talk.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for the at-large seat are Barbara Bynum (incumbent), Yvonne Meek, Charli Oswald and Ed Ulibarri. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.