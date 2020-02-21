A look at Roy Anderson, Montrose City Council candidate

Montrose City Council candidate Roy Anderson will run again for the District III council seat this year. He was first elected to city council in April 2016 and served as mayor from 2018 to 2019. He is also the liaison for the Montrose Youth City Council, serves on the MURA board and is an active member of other community organizations.
“I feel a sense of service in terms of contributing to improving life here in every way that we can and making it an even greater place to live,” Anderson said.
“Doing things that make life either more enjoyable or more healthy, like our trails, working on affordable housing and improving our streets — all of these things I think are important to me as a city council member.”
One of Anderson’s focuses is on Montrose’s youth, as he sees many of them leave the area after high school in search of better economic opportunities. He hopes to both help current Montrose students and make the city a viable place for young people to live and work.
“I believe in our youth, and one of my efforts as a city council member is to try and get more youth engagement in our civic activities, support our youth in the community. ... I see high schoolers graduate, and when they finish those periods [of college or military], if they want to come back to Montrose and work, it’s often very difficult,” Anderson said. “One of the things is that our kids, when they grow up, should have an opportunity to come back and find a career and make a living.”
Anderson said he also supports using incentives to bring new businesses to Montrose and to help expand existing businesses. He hopes to focus on economic growth and bringing more and better-paying jobs to the community.
“In my opinion, having tax dollars sitting in a bank account is not very productive. Our money needs to be put to work for everyone in the community,” Anderson said. “This is, I think, a key responsibility of our municipal government: to encourage job growth and bring more opportunity to our local economy.”
Another economic priority for Anderson is to address Montrose’s housing crunch.
“Affordable housing is important to many people in all walks of life,” Anderson said. “Making more of that available is an important responsibility.”
Anderson chose to run for the seat again because he wants to see projects through and continue to work toward growing the community.
“I don’t feel like everything we can do has been done yet. I’m very excited about the future of Montrose and the things that we have begun which I think will bear a lot of fruit,” Anderson said. “It’s an exciting time in the history of Montrose and I am anxious to be part of that and contribute to it.”
Anderson said that he has seen improved collaboration between city and county government, and he hopes to involve the community even more in the process.
“Part of it is collaboration with not only others on city council, but constituents in the community and understanding their needs and how they want us to tackle these problems,” Anderson said. “I think it’s important to hear what the community has to say. Having community input is really critical to solving these difficult problems.”
Ahead of the election, Anderson hopes to continue contributing to the Montrose community and connect with the city’s residents.
“I look forward to serving the community, and I hope people see my service as being valuable to the community,” Anderson said. “[I hope to] offer my talents and skills to the community to make life better for all of our citizens.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. David White is also running for the District III seat. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.