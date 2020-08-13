Bus transportation, food services and district sanitation practices will look different this school year as Montrose County School District implements protocols to reduce student exposure to COVID-19.
Food services plan
MCSD contracts with Sodexo School Services for food and nutrition services in the district. Procedures have been updated for Sodexo staff to prevent the spread of illness.
Staff must follow basic hand washing and hand sanitizer procedures under these circumstances:
• Before handling food
• After handling trash
• Before and after wearing gloves
• After coughing and sneezing
• Immediately before and after using the restroom
• Anytime hands become soiled
Hands must be washed and gloves used before handling any ready-to-eat foods
“Food prep stations are set up to follow social distancing requirements. Routine sanitation procedures are in place, masks are required, and employees will be COVID screened upon arrival of work. Employees are encouraged to self-screen at home prior to coming to work,” Emily Imus, the director of finance, said.
Custodial sanitation plan
MCSD custodial staff have completed three training sessions this year for staff to learn about the new Protexus electrostatic sprayers, cleaning for COVID-19 and COVID-19 protocols and expectations.
Protexus sprayers electrostatically charge a chlorine-type product that is dissolved in water called PURTABS.
“These are extremely safe and designed to be very effective at killing germs, bacteria and viruses,” Custodial Supervisor Dane Tunget said. “They are battery operated and charge the particle as it is sprayed so that it wraps and clings to all surfaces.”
The district purchased four Protexus sprayers in the spring and has since purchased 10 more. They recently purchased six more sprayers, which will be arriving in the next couple of weeks. Each school will have one sprayer. Large campuses will have two sprayers.
In addition to the PURTABS, the district also has Quat-Stat 5, a one-step registered cleaner and disinfectant, and other cleaning products to last approximately six months.
“In the future, we may need assistance in getting nitrile gloves,” Tunget said. “The suppliers are starting to catch up, but we may require assistance if there are any disruptions to our suppliers.”
Tunget said his team will be cleaning and disinfecting the buildings daily. Teachers will help wipe down desks between cohorts (student groups) and at the end of the day. They will also wipe down playground equipment.
“Every year it is important to use proper sanitation techniques,” he said. “This year it is more important than ever with the COVID-19 virus global pandemic. We are doing everything we can to keep students, staff and parents safe while on our campuses.”
Each classroom will be stocked with a tub of disinfecting wipes, spray bottles filled with disinfectant, wall-mounted hand sanitizers, squeeze-bottle hand sanitizers and disposable wipes.
“We are going to be cleaning bathrooms hourly while the students are in class and cleaning all high touch points through the building,” Tunget said. “We will be using electrostatic spraying in our restrooms during the day, and hand cleaning methods as well.”
The district is working to adjust custodians’ schedules at each school to have more cleaning coverage during the day as well as slotting time to disinfect the buildings every night. Custodial staff will be electrostatic disinfectant spraying one to three times a week at each site. They will also wipe down high touch surfaces hourly, including the restrooms.
Office staff are responsible for wiping down office space in the morning and at the end of the day.
Staff who use common use areas and meeting rooms will wipe down the rooms after each use before another group enters.
“The custodians have been working extremely hard this year and doing a great job,” Tunget said. “We have been completing our regular summer cleaning, along with cleaning after summer school programs and preparing for the upcoming school year.”
Tunget added, “We are trying to provide the safest environment possible for everyone.”
James Pavlich, director of safety and security for MCSD, said the air ventilation filters have also been replaced.
“We replaced air ventilation filters and may continue to replace filters if we have outbreaks in classrooms and/or buildings throughout this school year,” he said.
School buses plan
Working with Student Transportation of America (STA), MCSD has developed a plan to maintain social distancing on buses and screen students.
Imus, who also oversees transportation for MCSD, emphasized the importance of screening for COVID-19 symptoms before families drop kids off at bus stops.
“Students are encouraged to self-temperature screen at home before getting on the bus,” she said. “Bus drivers will not be COVID-screening students.”
Students will go through a COVID-19 screening once they arrive at school before they go inside.
“Both drivers and students on the bus will be required to wear masks at all times. Buses will have extra masks to give students as a backup,” Imus said.
Families should supply their children with masks.
The STA COVID-19 Exposure Control Response Plan outlines how students will board and exit the bus. The plan states: “When possible, students should load vehicles from back to front with members of the same families sitting together, provided that the driver can identify and confirm family members. Students should unload from front to back.”
The plan also states students should have assigned seating with seat spacing marked to ensure social distancing.
Buses will be staffed with monitors who work with the operations staff to determine the level of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) required for the students they are transporting. A monitor may need to wear a face shield on a wheelchair accessible bus while securing the wheelchair due to the proximity to the students. Monitors are also responsible for disinfecting all equipment after each use and ensuring all contaminated PPE is cleaned or disposed of properly.
Bus drivers and monitors must wear masks at all times while on duty where practical, when operating a vehicle, and interacting with coworkers or the general public. Employees can also request gloves.
All buses will have sanitation supplies (disinfecting spray and pump sprayers) to keep high contact areas cleaned. According to the memorandum between MCSD and STA, the following cleaning procedures for buses have been planned:
Daily
- Buses will be swept and all trash removed.
- All high touch areas will be cleaned with Avistat-D or other STA approved spray disinfectant.
- Buses will be fogged with a citrus-based industrial-grade disinfectant.
Weekly
- Buses will be wet mopped and fogged with a citrus-based industrial-grade disinfectant.
Other
- Buses will be swept and trash removed after any activity trip or charter.
- All high touch areas will be cleaned with Avistat-D or other STA-approved spray disinfectant daily during activity trips or charters.
- Buses will be wet-mopped and fogged with a citrus-based industrial-grade disinfectant upon return to the terminal after an activity or charter.
- Buses undergoing maintenance or repair will have all high-touch surfaces cleaned with Avistat-D or other STA-approved spray disinfectant before being returned to service.
- In the event of a bus swap, all high-touch areas will be cleaned with Avistat-D or other STA-approved spray disinfectant.
- In the event of a contamination incident, the bus will be cleaned/mopped with a 1:4 bleach/water solution and fogged with a citrus-based industrial-grade disinfectant before being returned to service.
The district is not providing an alternative transportation option for families.
If anyone in the community is interested in becoming a bus driver, STA is looking for up to seven bus drivers.
