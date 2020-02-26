Montrose business owner Yvonne Meek will run for the at-large council seat this year. She and her family have lived in Montrose since 1996; they also purchased and renovated the Masonic Temple Building on East Main Street and own The Lark and Sparrow performance venue. Meek has been involved in the 7th Judicial District Probation Department and Combined Courts, Montrose Chamber of Commerce and The Montrose Pavilion, among other organizations.
While Meek said she has limited political experience, her community engagement and investment in the city gives her a unique perspective.
“My heart has been in the downtown [area] for a lot of years,” Meek said. “I’m not a politician or never really imagined I would... I felt that I’ve seen a lot of changes and been involved. I wanted to be a part of it.”
Meek’s motivation for running for city council was to make an impact on the community. After attending city council meetings, work sessions and other public meetings (such as MURA), Meek was made aware of issues facing Montrose and wanted to push for change.
“I’m watching things change, and some things are great and some things are not so great, and I want to understand why,” Meek said. “I’ve been to city council meetings, I walk around and engage with people every day. I needed to do something instead of being frustrated about something, I needed to be engaged.”
One of the issues Meek hopes to address is to shift the focus from tourists to city residents.
“I want to see our community thrive in a fair way for all the people that live here. I don’t want to see it built toward the tourists,” Meek said. “All people who live here, not just tourists, but people who live and have a future in Montrose.”
Meek also hopes to be a voice for Montrose residents, who are often too busy with work and family to actively engage in city government. She hopes to increase transparency and communication so the community is able to make an informed vote even if they’re unable to attend city council meetings.
“The community, those who can vote need to be engaged, their vote does count,” Meek said. “I don’t have an agenda to do anything for myself, but I hear people concerned and they’re too busy or circumstances don’t allow them to step up.”
Meek also hopes to make changes to the city’s taxes and make it easier for residents to see where their tax dollars go.
“One of the primary issues is understanding how and why we’re spending the money,” Meek said. “That would be my general hope, to make some tax issue changes and some transparency.”
Although Meek understands the complexity of local government, she hopes to make more of a focus on listening to Montrose residents when making decisions.
“I think there’s a lot of challenges, when you first peel back the onion of city engagement and politics and functioning, it’s a huge entity, there’s so many layers of things that are happening all at the same time,” Meek said. “I don’t have any clue how many challenges will be ahead, but we need to be listening to the citizens and be ready to work together.”
Meek hopes that through city council, she can make an impact on Montrose that will help both current and future citizens.
“I want my kids to be able to stay here and not have to go to a different community because there’s not enough jobs or it’s too expensive to buy a house,” Meek said. “I want to leave a good legacy. I want to make it better when I leave it.”
The City of Montrose Municipal Election will take place April 7. Also running for the at-large seat are Barbara Bynum (incumbent), Paul Arbogast, Charli Oswald and Ed Ulibarri. Voters can find out more information at cityofmontrose.org under “Elections.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.