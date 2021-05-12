Tax season often brings along questions, including taxpayers wondering where their tax money is being spent.
With the approval of several city projects and ventures this year, Montrose is gearing up for a significant amount of growth and improvement in the coming months and years. This causes concern for many residents, who worry about the city collecting debt from spending money on projects.
City Manager William Bell said that the city is in a fiscally healthy place.
“We save up for projects until we can build them, much like the amphitheater that we saved up for over three years,” Bell said, explaining that the city “saves” money much like someone would place funds in a savings account.
“We [the city] don’t really borrow money and because of this, we have almost no debt.”
Bell said that the budget sometimes reflects a large expenditure, such as the water tank project on Sunset Mesa this year.
If the budget shows a bigger expenditure one year, the previous two or three budget years will often report less capital expenses, according to the city manager, who said that the lower expenditure years are due to the city adding to the savings account.
This year, the total municipal budget is $78,196,824 — an increase of approximately $17 million from the 2020 budget, which sat at $61,041,687.
The increase is a significant jump from the 2018 to 2019 budget, which saw an increase of nearly $3 million.
Bell said the large increase in budget can be attributed to the capital projects planned for the 2021 fiscal year, including the water tower project, Woodgate Road extension, a couple of water and sewer projects and a recent purchase of a new trash truck.
Included in the budget are any extra projected revenue. At the end of the 2021 budget planning, Bell said the city found it had about $700,000 more projected revenue than expenses.
“We put all $700,000 into MoveMo street improvements because we know we’re way behind on street improvements,” said Bell. “Most of our money will go towards street improvements if there’s any leftover in the estimates.”
About 85-87% of revenue comes from sales tax, according to Bell. The rest comes from grants the city receives and building permit fees, as well as money from golf course customers and enterprise funds (water, sewer and trash fees).
The total budget is composed of enterprise funds, capital expenditures, the general fund and the new Public Safety Fund.
The pandemic didn’t hurt the Montrose economy, said Bell. “We had double digit sales tax revenues for the past three years.”
Although lodging taxes from hotels and restaurant taxes went down, Bell said the two are now catching up.
“As far as general sales taxes, we were way up because we’re the most diversified economy in Western Colorado,” said Bell of the community’s “booming” economy. “We are the shopping service hub for 100,000 residents in the whole area, so between Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Chow Down and a few other places, we didn’t slow down.”
Bell added that Montrose has more construction going on than in the past 20 years and is considered one of the most fiscally healthy cities in Colorado. The city has approximately 10 months of general fund operating reserves in contrast to many cities that have around four months of funds in their reserves. The Montrose utilities reserves holds several years worth of funds, according to the city manager.
The city follows a routine annual process for creating the budget that stems from a hybrid budgeting model.
There are a couple of different ways for a government to form a budget, said Bell. Zero-based budgeting involves starting from scratch each fiscal year and reanalyzing the needs for the following year. Incremental budgeting is the most common model and consists of taking the current year’s and prior year’s budget and incrementally increasing all divisions and line items based on inflation.
“I don’t like that model because it’s not very accurate on what your needs are,” said Bell of the incremental model.
The city uses a hybrid model, taking wages, salaries and benefits — all fixed overhead costs — and incrementally increase those each year because it knows fixed wages, costs and fees.
For the rest of the budget process, departments are required to start from scratch each year and develop an annual budget for the following year based on the “true needs of their department,” according to Bell.
These needs could range from operating costs, supplies, capital, construction and infrastructure.
The budget season begins at the end of May or early June with city council members meeting with the city manager and department heads to share their “big picture ideas” for the following year.
The department heads then take the input to their supervisors to put together a proposed budget. The city often relies on the Comprehensive Plan, the Riverway Master Plan and Street Capital Plan — all five-10 year master plans — to stay on track and build a preliminary budget.
Once preliminary plans are made, Bell, the finance director, assistant city manager and human resources director (the “core team”) meet with the department heads and supervisors to review every line item in the city budget.
“We make sure that nobody gets something they don’t actually need and that they’ve vetted the costs, so we come in really accurate as far as cost projections with the city expenditures,” said Bell.
In early August, the core team meets to analyze all requests and compare them to estimated revenues that will be brought in the following year. If the city is expected to have more revenues than expenditures, then the team will talk to departments about any other projects they want to discuss adding to the budget.
After city council members review the budget, it’s taken to the regular city council meetings under a first and second reading ordinance in addition to the budget open house, open to the public.
To date, Bell said that the city has exceeded revenue expectations each month for 2021.
More information on the budgeting process can be read at https://bit.ly/3oedyZp. The city’s new transparency model can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3bkF4PD.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
