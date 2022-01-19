Around 21,800 residents in Montrose County will receive their 2021 property tax statements this week. The majority are expected to receive an approximate 20% increase on their tax owed for their residential property, according to a report from Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes.
If you’re part of that majority in the residential sector, there’s three notable factors why your property tax increased around 20% — valuation increases, residential assessment rates and mill levies. All three components are part of a formula in Colorado that calculates property taxes.
That formula multiples the market value and assessment rate, which then equals the assessed value. Then, the assessed value is multiplied by the mill levy, which reveals the property tax.
Here’s a breakdown of why your property tax increased for 2021 and the overall picture for Montrose County.
Valuation increases
Montrose County released its 2021 reappraisal last spring, a process that’s done every two years. The reappraisal revealed valuation increases for most properties, including residential (single-family residences, condos and townhomes), which increased around 15% to 20%. Vacant land (residential land home sites and also land without improvements) saw an increase of around 20%.
For the 2021 appraisal, market sales data (sales transactions of property within Montrose County) between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 were used to determine the revaluations. Sales transactions after that June 30 date aren’t considered or used until the 2023 reappraisal.
In total, the reappraisal encompassed nearly 23,000 properties in Montrose County. Commercial and industrial properties experienced valuation increases, too, though at a much more modest 5% to 10%. (The commercial increase varied from property to property with location, age of property and property type all considered during the process.)
Since commercial property didn’t appreciate as much as residential properties, the tax increase for commercial is around 10%.
Residential assessment rate
For the 2021 tax year, the residential assessment rate in Colorado was 7.15%. So say your property has a value of $350,000. At an assessment rate of 7.15%, the property’s assessed value would be $25,025. (This is the formula to calculate the assessed value: market value multiplied by the assessment rate and then divided by 100.)
In the 2020 General Election, Coloradans voted to repeal the 38-year-old Gallagher Amendment, which tied residential property tax rates to commercial rates, requiring homeowners pay no more than 45% of property taxes (a 45/55 split).
The passage of Amendment B removed Gallagher from the equation and no longer protected homeowners from a rise in property taxes. It also froze assessment rates for residential and non-residential properties. That’s why the assessment rate for Colorado in 2021 didn’t drop below 7.15%.
Mill levies
At the time the reappraisal was released, a waiting game began to see where local tax jurisdictions would set their mill levies. Montrose County, Montrose Recreation District, Montrose Library, Montrose County School District and the Montrose Fire Protection District are a handful of examples of local tax jurisdictions and are considered some of the larger ones.
In December, some of these entities increased their mill levies. Montrose County School District’s increased its mill levy by 2.5%. The county’s increased by 3.9%. And the Recreation District’s went up 11.1% compared to December 2020.
The entities set their mill levies based on their total assessed values, though not all increased their mill levies, Hughes said. However, the majority of mill levies remained unchanged or increased, which is helping add to the increase in property tax. If there was a net decrease in mill levies, it would be a different story.
“The fact that (the mill levies) remained the same or slightly increased a little means your taxes went up even a little more than your increase in your assessed value,” Hughes told the Montrose Daily Press.
For example: If a home’s market value saw a 15% increase, and there was no change in the total mill levy, the calculated property tax, for a home with a market value at $345,000, would be $1,652.
Now, if the home value, at $345,000 with a 15% valuation increase, coincided with a 10% decrease in the mill levy, the calculated property tax would total $1,487. It’s similar for 5% and 15% decreases in the mill levy.
Another point: the residential market in the West End of Montrose County experienced a 30% to 35% valuation increase. This is partially why this area is likely to see 40% property tax increases for 2021. The other factors include the Nucla-Naturita Fire District increasing its mill levy by 9.1% and voters in the area approving a 3.48 mill school bond.
“The net effect was a slight increase on mill levies across the board,” Hughes said. “That’s what helped cause a bump above 15 to 20% for some people’s taxes.”
Outlook for 2023?
Due to the passage of Senate Bill 21-293, which Gov. Jared Polis signed in June 201, residential assessment rates in the 2022 and 2023 tax years will reduce slightly — from 29% to 26.4% for commercial property and 7.15% to 6.95% for residential properties (multi-family and single-family homes). This means assessed values for residential properties should decrease for the 2022 tax year.
With market sales data for the back-half of 2020 and a portion of 2021 revealing high-price sales, Hughes said he expects market values to increase during the 2023 reappraisal.
Tax increases, though, will depend on future mill levies and assessment rates.
