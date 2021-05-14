Imagine a vulture, then think of the feeling the creature brings up. For most people, vultures evoke a negative reaction; many would go so far as to think of them as disgusting.
Now imagine a lion and consider the reaction the wild creature generates. Again, for most people, lions are majestic and respected. While both creatures are wild, lions are more of an immediate danger for people and their prey compared with the vulture, but there is a negative bias toward the bird.
This is one of many ways in which Lori Ruiz uses her painting talent to educate people on issues in conservation, animal rights and human rights.
Ruiz, now based in Grand Junction, grew up in Western Colorado and was active in the arts during her high school years when she participated in theater and art classes. She attributes her love of art to her then-art teacher, who encouraged to explore.
“Art teachers are amazing because they encourage the students who may not have much else going on,” Ruiz laughed as she recalled her time in high school. Back then the artist painted a lot and did some sketching and art journaling. Once she graduated, Ruiz said she “left it all in the dust” for about 11 years.
Ruiz now has three children and believed she couldn’t be an artist while being a mother, but three years ago, a full-time artist and friend approached her about continuing her art. The interaction changed her mindset and she decided right away she was going to be an artist.
By the next day, Ruiz had opened an Etsy shop and an Instagram account, and announced to the world her news.
“I didn’t even own paint supplies then, so I ordered supplies and got started,” said Ruiz, adding that while she hadn’t done anything since high school, she still had some artistic ability.
The beginning days of Ruiz’s business started slowly, the artist said, explaining that initially, her paintings weren’t great.
Customers would commission Ruiz for watercolor portraits of their pets and over time, her work improved.
But Ruiz wanted to find a deeper message in her work.
“Over time I began thinking about what I wanted to do with my artwork and what I wanted my voice to be, so I started painting more wildlife in American West culture and talking about conservation, land and human rights issues,” said Ruiz.
You won’t see Ruiz painting subjects like tigers, pandas or other exotic animals, though.
The watercolor artist said she likes to paint the same 10 animals that people can see in the wild while living in the West. Her goal is to help people establish a connection to the animals around them.
“I really want people to start noticing things and start drawing connections to where they are,” Ruiz said, explaining that she likes to research each animal she paints.
The artist began her research work with the American bison. At first, she painted the creatures because she thought they were “cool and trendy and people liked bison,” but she began wondering about a statistic she had heard about bison.
“I remembered this statistic where there were millions of bison about 200 years ago, said Ruiz. “I had never made the connection that the reason we don’t have the massive bison herds anymore is because we were really trying to find a way to control indigenous populations so that we could develop ranch lands.”
Ruiz said the research was eye-opening and led her to explore more current issues of missing and murdered indigenous women in the U.S. and Canada.
Painting animals allows the artist to spread awareness on their history, issues and connections to human issues, said Ruiz. The artist shares her paintings on her Instagram and includes educational captions to facilitate a discussion and provide resources where her followers can research further.
“It’s a really cool way to connect and talk about our history and discuss heavier issues in a natural and fun way,” said Ruiz.
While the pandemic has slowed down business for many, Ruiz said that her sales picked up at the beginning of COVID, a fact that came as a surprise to the artist who was slated for several big shows, such as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
“It’s not what I expected at all, but I think people wanted to support small businesses,” said Ruiz, adding that her income supported her family after her husband lost his job when the pandemic hit.
“I know it’s not the same for everyone else. I did some fundraising along the way for people in need through the community. It was great to be able to give back.”
Ruiz will be teaching a “Paint your Pet” workshop at Montrose Mosaic Friday at 6 p.m. for community members who submitted photos of their pets by the May 11 deadline.
The artist sketches the submitted pets on watercolor paper and hand-selects paint for the workshop students, who can work independently by following the written instructions Ruiz provides or can receive help.
“I’m really big on connecting with female creatives on the Western Slope. The owner at Mosaic is just wonderful,” said Ruiz, adding that supporting women in the creative community is a passion.
Lori Ruiz can be contacted through her Instagram account at loriruizwatercolor
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
